Dragi Gudelj survived the drama at his team’s match in Spain.

Source: mondo.ba

Dragi Gudelj, the brother of the Serbian national team player Nemanja Gudelj, collapsed at today’s match between Cordoba and Ferol and remained lying unconscious. For now, there is no official information about what happened to him. Spanish media speculate that he had a cardiac arrestbut the good news is that even before leaving the field, he was conscious and stood up while the doctors and football players carried him into the ambulance.

The match was stopped in the 11th minute and did not continue as Dragi Gudelj worried all the players of the game when he collapsed on the grass without any contact and remained lying motionless. More soon…

Dragi Gudelj looked like he wanted to keep playing. Wow, willpower. He has acquired the genes of his brother Nemanja. He seems like he comes from family. Thank God it has been scared.pic.twitter.com/h6af2Fhl62 — Ángel Pérez  (@AngelPereez_16)March 25, 2023

How serious the situation was is best shown by the fact that the Cordoba footballers, Drago Gudelj’s teammates, were holding their heads and it was evident on their faces that they were worried about the Serbian footballer’s health. Fortunately, the ambulance immediately entered the field and the resuscitation of the football player began, so that after everything he got up and wanted to return to the field. While he was being taken out of the stadium, with his father Nebojša by his side, Dragi asked to play the match, but the match did not even continue.

In the meantime, they announced from Córdoba and explained that Gudelj is now stable, but that he will remain in the hospital for additional tests, since he was still resuscitated on the field.

Dragiša Gudelj, otherwise known as Dragi, is the younger brother of Nemanja Gudelj. He started his career in the junior categories of Ajax, played for Volen, Vitoria Guimaraes B, Cadiz B, while since 2022 he has been in Córdoba, a club that competes in the third tier of Spanish football.