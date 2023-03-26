Home World Dear Gudelj had a cardiac arrest Sport
World

Dear Gudelj had a cardiac arrest Sport

by admin
Dear Gudelj had a cardiac arrest Sport

Dragi Gudelj survived the drama at his team’s match in Spain.

Source: mondo.ba

Dragi Gudelj, the brother of the Serbian national team player Nemanja Gudelj, collapsed at today’s match between Cordoba and Ferol and remained lying unconscious. For now, there is no official information about what happened to him. Spanish media speculate that he had a cardiac arrestbut the good news is that even before leaving the field, he was conscious and stood up while the doctors and football players carried him into the ambulance.

The match was stopped in the 11th minute and did not continue as Dragi Gudelj worried all the players of the game when he collapsed on the grass without any contact and remained lying motionless. More soon…

How serious the situation was is best shown by the fact that the Cordoba footballers, Drago Gudelj’s teammates, were holding their heads and it was evident on their faces that they were worried about the Serbian footballer’s health. Fortunately, the ambulance immediately entered the field and the resuscitation of the football player began, so that after everything he got up and wanted to return to the field. While he was being taken out of the stadium, with his father Nebojša by his side, Dragi asked to play the match, but the match did not even continue.

See also  Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and the fantasy of "escaping to pure doctrine"-Vatican News

In the meantime, they announced from Córdoba and explained that Gudelj is now stable, but that he will remain in the hospital for additional tests, since he was still resuscitated on the field.

Dragiša Gudelj, otherwise known as Dragi, is the younger brother of Nemanja Gudelj. He started his career in the junior categories of Ajax, played for Volen, Vitoria Guimaraes B, Cadiz B, while since 2022 he has been in Córdoba, a club that competes in the third tier of Spanish football.

You may also like

Trump, his electoral campaign is underway: “Re-elect me...

Flag of Albania at the match of Kosovo...

Taiwan loses an ally. China establishes diplomatic relations...

Turnaround Forza Italia, Berlusconi on the corner and...

Dear Gudelj had a cardiac arrest Sport

Weather forecast Sunday March 26, 2023 | Info

“Crack and our dead Diego, other kids risk...

beaten in the final Ibragimova- breaking latest news

[News Weekly]The Trump-Xi meeting ends, the coalition is...

Daily horoscope for March 26, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy