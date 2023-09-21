dear mrđa scout of the red stars | Sport

The scouting service of FK Crvena zvezda got a new member – Dragan Mrđa.

Crvena zvezda has strengthened itself with an excellent striker, but he will now join the red and white team in a new role. Dragan Mrđa, a key player of the team that took the championship title in 2014, has now returned to the club as a scout. The former Serbian national team member was until now in the coaching staff of Kashima in Japan, and now he will assist the head of the scouting service, Marko Marin, in selecting players for the red and white team.

“Dragan Mrđa is a big football name not only in Serbia but also in the world, especially in Japan where he performed during his career and left a big mark. He is a child of Red Star, which means that he knows the club very well. In addition, he was also a striker whom the fans simply adored, especially in the season when he returned the title to the Maracana and was the top scorer of the domestic championship. I heard stories about the class of players born in 1984 who played not only for Red Star, but also for the national team and big teams in Europe. Also, he was part of the World Championship that was held in 2010 in the Republic of South Africa, which brings enormous experience. He performed for a long time in Belgium, then in Russia and Switzerland, and has important acquaintances and contacts, which is very important for all those involved in scouting. Dragan Mrđa is a great star player and a club man, and Zvezda wants to have strong football names and playing aces in its system. The initiative he showed working at Crvena Zvezda delighted us and we gladly accepted his arrival in the scouting service of FK Crvena Zvezda.” said Marin.

Dragan Mrđa passed the Crvena Zvezda Youth School and reached the first team, and made his debut in 2002 against Kairat. The young footballer took part in great victories against Verona in Italy and Odense at the Maracana. He returned to the Maracana in 2013 as the top scorer of the Super League with 19 goals, along with four assists, and then lifted the Serbian champion’s cup.

He performed in Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Japan and Slovenia, and also wore the jersey of the national team of Serbia in 14 matches, scoring two goals.

