World

Dear recruiters, the CV does not make the monk – With Foumi

Dear recruiters,

I am writing to you today to remind you that the CV does not make the monk “, as we say so well. I know, it’s hard to believe, especially when you’ve spent hours sifting through dozens of resumes to find the right candidate. But I assure you, there are other recruitment methods that can give you a clearer picture of who you are going to hire. I am certainly not a recruitment expert, but I find it quite unfair to continue to judge the relevance and quality of the applications you receive solely on the basis of the CVs you receive. The one or two-page paper CV is either never exhaustive enough, never “airy” enough, or never well enough presented. In short, it is never totally satisfactory, no matter what you put into it. Although more and more candidates allow themselves to make up their CVs with skills and know-how that they do not have.

I know you have already heard of the telephone interview, the live presentation, the trial day… But I suggest you think of more original methods! Methods that truly put the candidate’s abilities for the position to the test, and this, in sometimes unusual conditions.

Among you, dear recruiters, there are those who are looking for candidates with superpowers. In addition to the skills required for the position, they ask them to create CVs that capture attention: the video CV, the product CV… But we also need you to be more creative. Why not have a robotics competition for IT-related positions, or a poker game for finance-related positions? How about a forest survival test for adventure-related positions, or a cooking challenge for food-related positions?

You see, there are so many possibilities! So the next time you’re tempted to just look at a CV, remember that “the CV doesn’t make the monk” and dare to think outside the box!

Cordially,

