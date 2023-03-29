by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

Investigations underway into the death of Federica Tarallo, the 27-year-old from Monreale who died in the past few hours at the Villa Sofia hospital in Palermo after giving birth to her daughter five days ago at Ingrassia. The woman’s family has…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Death Federica Tarallo, the anger of the family and the investigations: many doubts appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.