Death of Fuerza Regida Bodyguard in Alleged Attempted Robbery Sparks Investigation

On the morning of Tuesday, August 29, a tragic incident occurred on the Cumbres de Mistreats highway in Mexico. A white Suburban van, carrying members of the security team for the regional Mexican group Fuerza Regida, was attacked and received multiple gunshots. One crew member, Jorge Morales, was tragically killed in the incident. The attack was initially reported as an attempted robbery.

Fuerza Regida, the successful regional Mexican group, reacted to the news later that evening. They posted a brief statement on their Instagram stories, expressing their condolences to the family of Jorge Morales and thanking him for everything he did for the team.

The group did not provide any details about the attack or specify if any of the Fuerza Regida members were present during the incident.

Jesús Ortiz Paz, also known as JOP and the vocalist of Fuerza Regida, posted a photo on Instagram following the incident. In the photo, Morales can be seen behind him while working to protect the singer and the group. Ortiz captioned the photo with “RIP” and a dove emoji.

The Veracruz State Attorney General’s Office issued a statement confirming that they are investigating the incident. They revealed that the attack took place on the Puebla-Orizaba highway and that Morales died while receiving medical assistance at the hospital. The statement also confirmed that the other five people traveling in the vehicle were unharmed.

This tragic incident adds to the unfortunate list of accidents involving artists and groups in the regional Mexican genre. It serves as a reminder of the risks that musicians and their teams face while traveling on the road.