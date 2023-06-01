Death of Oumar Diop, X-ray of an explosion of anger in Mauritania – Thaqafa

The death in Nouakchott of Oumar Diop, a 38-year-old father from MBagne, continues to stir up a stir in several towns in Mauritania. Consequences, a young demonstrator was killed by the police in Boghé, several injured and a series of arrests in Kaédi, Nouakchott, Nouadhibou and MBagne, not to mention several breakages and social unrest. The version put forward by the family of the deceased, and taken up by national public opinion, is opposed to that of the authorities.

The explosions of violence continue to shake the Mauritanian capital and several towns in the interior of the country. Indeed, since the announcement, the night of Monday, May 29, 2023, of the death of Oumar Diop, a young national of MBagne, anger has taken hold of the Mauritanian street.

Based on the version put forward by the family of the deceased, several political leaders and human rights defenders have condemned a “heinous crime committed in a police station”. It was during a monster rally at the national hospital in Nouakchott where a huge and angry crowd gathered on Monday, May 29, awaiting the results of the autopsy. There, scuffles broke out with the police.

Tuesday, May 30, the public prosecutor and the Minister of the Interior make statements to the press to advance their own version.

Death under torture

According to the version of the family of Oumar Diop, a young businessman, father of three children with a wife in a state of advanced pregnancy, the deceased who was preparing to migrate to the United States had sold two cars for the amount of two million five hundred thousand old (2,500,000) ouguiyas. Two policemen on patrol wanted to relieve him of his money, which he refused. He was accompanied by his brother, according to whom, the deceased finally handed over twenty-five thousand (25,000) old ouguiyas to the two policemen to get rid of them.

The next day, Sunday May 28, 2023, when he had a flat tire near the psychiatric hospital called “Dia Hospital”, around 10 p.m., a friend who was accompanied by his wife came to give him a hand. According to him, two police officers in a police car ask Oumar Diop to follow them to the police station. “The commissioner needs you he would have said to him, according to the testimony of his friend. Faced with his refusal to follow them without reason, they embark him by force after having beaten and handcuffed him.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday, May 29, his family received a phone call. The police announce to them the death of Oumar Diop, specifying that his body rests in the morgue of the national hospital.

A monster crowd at the hospital

Monday, May 29, 2023, the morgue of the National Hospital of Nouakchott is stormed at first light of the day, by hundreds of angry people, in the midst of a strong presence of political leaders, journalists and d civil society activists.

An autopsy is underway, under the supervision of two forensic doctors, a doctor appointed by the family of the deceased, one of whose members is present, in addition to a lawyer from the Mauritanian organization for human rights.

Riot police vehicles show up in the middle of the day to disperse the crowd. Skirmishes ensued between police and demonstrators. For several hours, the two camps exchanged stone throws and tear gas. The front of the hospital is transformed into a real battlefield, while curls of blackish smoke rise in the air, obscuring the sky. Piles of tires end up burning in the middle of the road.

Leaders call for justice

In the vast courtyard of the hospital where an immense crowd jostles, several politicians and members of civil society deliver their point of view, in the middle of an electric atmosphere dominated by a deafening hubbub.

Photos of the body of Oumar Diop, strewn with blue bruises, go around the web, fueling anger already fueled by social networks on fire. The tension rises crescendo over the hours.

The opponent Mohamed Ould Maouloud, president of the Union of the forces of progress (UFP), declares to have come to inquire about the drama and to show its solidarity with the family of the deceased. According to him, this situation only deteriorates the confidence between the populations and the authorities, regretting that such a scenario can reproduce each time a citizen enters a police station.

Pour Balla Tourenewly elected MP, Omar Diop is a victim of the Mauritanian police “Returning to the circumstances of his death. According to him, the Mauritanian police have once again done it after the assassination at the Dar Naïm 2 police station of the activist Souvi a few months ago. He asked for justice to be done, stressing that public opinion will not accept a biased result of the autopsy and the issuance of a medical certificate that does not correspond to the real causes of the victim’s death.

Birame Dah Abeid, deputy and president of the IRA anti-slavery movement, says he condemns the act that led to the death of Omar Diop at the Sebkha police station. According to him, the authorities must shed full light on this affair and firmly condemn the perpetrators of the crime.

Aminetou Mint Mokhtarpresident of the Association of Women Heads of Households (AFCF) declares in her turn that these assassinations of citizens in police stations threaten civil peace and shake the still fragile foundations of national unity.

For his part, the lawyer and deputy Me Id Ould Mbareck, who has just attended the autopsy, affirms that Oumar Diop died under torture. According to him, a serious and diligent investigation must be carried out to determine the circumstances of his death and bring justice to the victim and his family.

Several other people who were with the victim during his altercations with the police and his driving to the police station gave their testimonies.

On the web, a video taken by neighbors shows the last moments of Omar Diop with two police officers next to a police Pickup and a small parked car.

Authorities Version

Forty-eight hours after the tragedy, the Directorate of National Security released a press release in which it declared that a police patrol arrested Omar Diop after a fight with a group of young people during which he was allegedly injured. According to the press release, he “was in an almost completely unconscious state due to psychotropic drugs. “. Brought to the Sebkha police station, “the victim complained of breathing difficulties and was immediately transported to the national hospital, where the doctor examined him and prescribed treatment according to the statement. And to continue, unfortunately, despite the continuous efforts of the medical staff, his health began to deteriorate and he remained in hospital. Despite attempts by paramedics to save him, he died ».

Tuesday, May 30, the Public Prosecutor of Nouakchott-Ouest declared in turn that ” the police officers who arrested Oumar Diop were heard “, asserting that” the people who were there are being questioned “. According to him, the final results will be published. ” The forensic pathologist requested additional analyzes of the autopsy. Items will be sent overseas for the need of further examinations he concluded.

In the afternoon, during a press conference, the Minister of the Interior mentioned the death of Oumar Diop and that of the young Mohamed Lemine, killed with real bullets in Boghé during a demonstration repressed by the police. According to him, investigations have been opened into these two disappearances, adding that ” some preachers in troubled waters exploit the current situation to create instability and disorder in the country “. He claimed that the ” situation is under control while calling on opinion leaders, journalists, politicians and ulemas to contribute to the return to peace and stability.

It should be remembered that these troubles, which have been going on for two days, are fueled by what some call ” the propensity of the police to make police stations places of crime and plunder “, not without recalling the heinous crime of which the activist Souvi Ould Cheine was the victim in February 2023. Added to this, what the lawyer and opponent Me Lô Gourmo calls, the frustration of young people from the peripheral areas of Nouakchott, particularly in El Mina and Sebkha, which for several years have been subject to a permanent curfew.

Last night, the Internet service was cut, as was the case in the aftermath of the controversial elections of May 13, 2023. A weapon that the authorities seem to use recurrently each time the social and security situation begins to degenerate.

