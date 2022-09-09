In the British royal family – in these days more than ever in the international spotlight due to the death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II – there is also a hint of Lombardy: it is in fact of Bergamo origins Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi38 year old consort of Beatrice of York, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and therefore ninth in the line of succession for the throne (after cousin William and his children George, Charlotte and Louis, cousin Harry and his children Archie and Lilibet and father Andrea).