Home World Death of Queen Elizabeth: who is Edoardo Mapelli Morozzi, the Italian husband of Beatrice of York, ninth in line of succession
World

Death of Queen Elizabeth: who is Edoardo Mapelli Morozzi, the Italian husband of Beatrice of York, ninth in line of succession

by admin
Death of Queen Elizabeth: who is Edoardo Mapelli Morozzi, the Italian husband of Beatrice of York, ninth in line of succession

In the British royal family – in these days more than ever in the international spotlight due to the death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II – there is also a hint of Lombardy: it is in fact of Bergamo origins Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi38 year old consort of Beatrice of York, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and therefore ninth in the line of succession for the throne (after cousin William and his children George, Charlotte and Louis, cousin Harry and his children Archie and Lilibet and father Andrea).

See also  In Brescia, the exhibition of the dissident artist Badiucao. The Chinese Embassy: "Cancel it". Del Bono's no: "Our city gives voice to rights"

You may also like

King Charles, the first speech: red eyes and...

Russia-Ukraine Situation Progress: Ukrainian President Holds Talks with...

Speech of King Charles III to the nation:...

King Charles and his first patriarch speech: “I...

California, fire alarm. The Mosquito Fire leaps the...

Queen’s death: Public viewing of coffin and state...

The unknown of Charles III: what kind of...

Bannon, accused of scam for the wall with...

Queen Elizabeth and the dismay at the scene...

From Lady Diana to Meghan Markle: 7 scandals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy