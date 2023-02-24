The First Lady of Mauritania, Marième Daddah, born Marie-Thérèse Gadroy, died on February 12, 2023 in a military hospital in Nouadhibou, nearly twenty years after the disappearance of her husband, Me Mokhtar Ould Daddah, first head of state. from Mauritania (1960-1978), disappeared on October 14, 2003 in Paris.

From G. to Dr. Marième Daddah, Mokhtar Ould Daddah, Bios Diallo – Credit Bios Diallo (with his authorization)

His disappearance has by no means gone unnoticed, in a country where the beating and hot news was all about the historic trial of former President Mohamed Abdel Aziz and his regime. She upgraded it, the time of a mourning that each Mauritanian, the elders in particular, carried for several days.

The writer and man of letters, Bios Diallo, dedicated a moving tribute to her, recalling her meeting with the one Mauritanians affectionately called “Madam President”. It happened in Nice, France, in February 1999 while he was working for Jeune Afrique Economie.

A meeting, he says in substance, where they had discussed together, ” with words borrowed from humanism Sélibaby (where the president had gone) and Nouakchott where namesakes bear their names ».

Dr. Maïmouna Mint Mokhtar, one of the many goddaughters of the First Lady, recounts in a long testimony in Arabic how she was able to resume school at the College for Young Girls in Nouakchott, after she was withdrawn by her mother and grandmother from Boutilimit. , birthplace of President Mokhtar. “How do you want to encourage girls to continue their studies if your own parents are against it! she had launched to her husband.

It was a long fight, said Dr. Maïmouna Mint Mokhtar, between her father who wanted her to resume her lessons and her mothers who found it incongruous that a young girl be left alone in Nouakchott. Finally, her father brought her to the presidency, which was in fact a small one-story house where she occupied the place reserved for passing guests.

It evokes a woman determined to accompany her husband in the edification and construction of a country whose capital had just been born between two sand dunes. The nurseries she opened, the tapestry factory she had helped set up, her courses in civics that she led to build men of tomorrow who would love their country, her radio broadcasts, her supervision of films that had to be screened in cinemas, so that no harmful footage could be shown. A lady who served Mauritania, accompanied the promotion and the fight of women, until the dramatic fall of Mokhtar Ould Daddah, one evening of July 10, 1978, when soldiers overthrew him and embarked towards the prison of Oualata, while she was attending a seminar in Dakar.

Young Africa, under the pen of the writer MBareck Ould Beyrouk, devoted a page to her, recalling her first arrival in Nouakchott, accompanying her husband who had just embarked on a great challenge, to build a State where everything was lacking, and where more than 90% of the population was nomadic. A new Republic whose capital had just risen from the sand.

The funeral prayer organized at the Ibn Abass mosque in Nouakchott over his remains was the place of a large communion. Dozens of Mauritanians wanted to pay their last respects to her before her body was taken to Boutilimit to be buried there next to her husband.

But the story of his life will remain a long epic that will certainly be jealously guarded in the collective memory of Mauritanians. The last sequences were marked by the exile of her husband in France, after a brief stay in Tunisia. There, where Mokhtar Ould Daddah created the Alliance for a Democratic Mauritania (AMD) in 1980, before being authorized in 2001 to return to the country and retire from political life.

After his death, Marième created the Mokhtar Ould Daddah Foundation to maintain the memory of her husband. The Daddah couple had three children, Mohamedenne, Ezzedine and Faïza.

Sheikh Aïdara