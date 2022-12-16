New step forward in the international community’s efforts to combat the death penalty. Of an always significant portion of it also from a numerical point of view as emerges from the last vote held yesterday in the Glass Palace. In fact, 125 United Nations member states voted in the General Assembly in favor of the resolution presented every two years by a coalition of countries including Italy. On the other hand, there were 37 against and 22 abstentions. The resolution, introduced this year by Costa Rica and Australia, had obtained 126 “yes” at the first reading of the Third Commission. The consensus missing in the General Assembly was that of the Seychelles which was unable to send a representative to vote. In the previous vote of 16 December 2020, there were 123 votes in favour, 38 against and 24 abstentions.

The resolution, adopted against the background, among other things, of the hangings of women’s rights protesters in Iran (according to Amnesty International, the Iranian government plans to execute at least 18 other people linked to the demonstrations), is the ninth since 2007, when it was Italy that led the way, and once again Italian diplomacy, in close liaison with civil society organizations, worked to obtain the greatest number of consensuses possible. Although it has no binding value, it is a strong expression of a significant majority within the most representative body of the international assembly. The result achieved today is a record. If you add up the “yes” and the abstentions, you get to 147, one vote more than the 146 in 2020, which had already been a record. And again as a yardstick, in 2007 the moratorium party had collected 104 “yes”, with 54 against and 29 abstentions. “The UN General Assembly has adopted the Resolution for a universal moratorium on the death penalty. So much satisfaction for a result achieved thanks also to Italy’s commitment against capital punishment in the world. No one can put an end to someone else’s life” , comments Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. “Record 125 YES votes in the #UNGA in support of the resolution for a universal moratorium on the use of the death penalty. 123 YES votes in the AG in 2020. 15 years ago, the 1st Resolution was proposed by Italy. #Death is not justice», tweeted the Italian Representation to the UN led by Ambassador Maurizio Massari.

Not only did the countries where regimes, theocracies or autocracies exist and where capital punishment is widely used, such as Saudi Arabia, China, North Korea and Iran, vote against, but also the United States of America, contrary to all of its European allies, all Western Hemisphere countries and a large number of African nations supported the resolution. Never before has the United States been part of that majority, even when Nobel Peace Prize winner Barack Obama was in the White House. According to a US source close to Washington’s diplomacy at the UN “International human rights law clearly establishes that Member States can, within certain established parameters, use this form of punishment as confirmed by Article 6 of the ICCPR (International Covenant of civil and political rights), of which the United States is a party. Consequently, the United States does not interpret the legal use of this form of sanction as a violation of respect for human rights. States wishing to abolish the death penalty within their jurisdiction may choose to ratify the Second Optional Protocol to the ICCPR.” An answer with a strong legal accent that obscures the question of principle. Recognizing the legality of the death penalty is, according to many observers, irreconcilable with a commitment to human rights. And what’s more, Joe Biden ran for president as a staunch abolitionist.

According to the Farnesina, the result achieved thanks to the efforts of the diplomatic network, starting with the Permanent Representation in New York, was also the result of close synergy with the main civil society organizations, including Amnesty International Italy, the Community of Sant’Egidio and Hands Off Cain. «The Resolution adopted this evening also welcomes some important innovations, including the recognition of the devastating impact on the children of those sentenced to death; the recognition of the obligation not to impose the death penalty for crimes committed by persons under the age of 18; the reference to the importance of transparency in accessing information to guarantee the defendants the guarantees of a fair trial – explains a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs -. The Farnesina takes this opportunity to reiterate its unconditional opposition to the death penalty, a cruel and inhuman punishment which, in addition to not having a deterrent value against crime, makes every judicial error fatally irreversible”.