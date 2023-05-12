Death Stranding: Waiting for the movie

I was attracted by the fame of its author and by thetwilight aura that wraps up this title, especially after seeing its beginning: a long video that immerses us in a future post apocalyptic in which our civilization has been cornered by the appearance of the CAs, le Creature Arenatesupernatural beings that when they touch a human generate devastating explosions.

The game takes place in the territories of the former United Stateswhere the survivors of the first wave of blasts have shut themselves up in walled towns called Knot, Notify.

The distances between one settlement and another they have become more and more difficult to overcome, and to travel them are now only the couriers of Bridges and Fragile, two private companies that take care of delivering the required materials both to the cities and to the scientific outposts and to the Preppersolitary individuals who even before the disaster lived in isolation waiting for the end of the world and who have finally seen the realization of their nightmare.

Let’s play as Sam Porter Bridges. We have the face of Norman Reeduswhich we have already seen on television screens in The Walking Dead, and we interact with right away Fragilethe owner of the homonymous shipping house which has the face of Léa Seydoux (besides being a Bond-girl she played the disturbing Crimes of the future and we will soon see it also in Dune – part 2).

To haunt our rest there is nothing less than Clifford Ungerto which he lends his face Mads Mikkelsenthe interpreter of big bad guys from Hannibal a Gellert Grindenwald in Dumbledore’s Secretsreally pierce the screen more than a cannon shot.

We are a courier traversing the great silent empty spaces, and occasionally we run into the CAs, the Donkeys (former couriers who developed an obsession with cargo and became marauders), and the insistent time rain. Yep, chronorain. A consequence of the Death Stranding is a new type of rain that does not just wet what it touches: grass, crops, objects exposed to the elements and even living beings, everything that is touched ages and dies in a very short time.

The only company on these trips is the Bridge Baby, or BBan unborn child which is transported in a sort of case that can become transparent filled with amniotic fluid. Thanks to a connection with the BB, the traveler is allowed to see the CAs, which by their nature are invisible… except in the eyes of the BB, who, not being born yet, have a special relationship with what is beyond our dimension.

Weird and creepy, right? That’s the beauty of the game, full of ideas and images that literally pierce the screen.

And yet there is a but.

The gameplay.

Mamma mia, what a bad thing.

In this game you go around an empty world, where, however, it is common to run into packages dropped by other couriers, ready to be collected. But you can’t safely load everything you see on your shoulders, because if the backpack is not well balanced, you risk falling and breaking the load. So the action that is done most often is to open the backpack and tidy it up.

Shivering.

When you finally earn a means of transport, you might be tempted to make a fortune by picking up any junk that has fallen around the countryside… But that’s not quite the case, because the “get off the vehicle” “get back on the vehicle and start again” videos are so annoying that makes you want to dedicate yourself to it. Same thing for the attribution of value to a completed delivery, which is analyzed in every aspect such as for example how many meters have been traveled and how much longer than the bare minimum was the route chosen to travel.

What a plague.

It changes little that you can skip, you have to do it so many times for each delivery that even pressing the appropriate button becomes boring.

Yet I’m still playing it, why the story is truly enigmatic and touches deep levers with his questions about life, death and the line between the two. It takes a good dose of ringworm to get to the end, but something tells me it will be worth it… After all, we are dealing with the work of the artist who created the “stealth” genre when there were still only shooters.

Fun fact: I almost immediately achieved the “rocking the BB for the first time” trophy. Basically when you fall to the ground the baby you are carrying gets agitated and starts crying loudly (immersed in amniotic fluid he shouldn’t be able to do it, but let’s not quibble). Well, this is an achievement achieved by only half of the players. And what did the others do?! Did they ever trip, or did they always hold onto the screaming toddler until he calmed down on his own?

I’m not sure I really want to find out, probably such a thing would say much more about our society than it is convenient to know.