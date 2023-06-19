Death strikes again in Cameroon ~ Badalfohmoh

Since the beginning of this year 2023, death has been constantly prowling the Cameroonian showbiz sector. After the deaths of several stars, this grim reaper has just struck again. She took with her last Thursday, June 15, 2023, the artist and web-comedian Cabrel Nanjip.

The news spread like wildfire last Thursday. While on his way to the Canadian High Commission in Cameroon in Yaoundé, to collect his visa for a tour he was preparing there, Cabrel Nanjip had an accident that cost him his life on the national nº 3, between Edéa and Pouma. Rescued by the local population, the young 33-year-old actor immediately passed away once the threshold of the Edéa regional hospital was crossed.

Personally, I was surprised when I heard the news. I couldn’t believe what I saw on social media: his lifeless body, videos of people helping him, the crying of his loved ones. I had a very big pinch in my heart 💔. Just a few months ago, he helped me find a little sister who had run away from home. My heart is bleeding 💔…

C: Nguepnang family

Another loss for Cameroon

Cabrel’s death thus adds to the many other losses that have occurred since the beginning of this year: Madame Cooper (Tiktokeuse) x Corry Denguemo (Singer) x Ze Bella (Musician) x Alphonse Beni (Actor) x Frédérique Ottou (Singer) x Miss ngatcho (Comedian) x President Antonio (Comedian).

Like the others, the web is full of testimonials to the place of this worthy son of Bagangté, a locality located in the west of Cameroon.

Except that Cabrel’s creates a lot of controversy on the web. Died on June 15 at the age of 33 like a certain DJ Arafat from Côte d’Ivoire, both on their motorized vehicles: one aboard his car and the other on his motorcycle, Internet users each shoot conclusions on their side by evoking reasons without solid foundation. When you have a little money, it must not die young in this country. The stories after his death will always be curious and breathtaking. I think that’s very unfortunate. We have been so predicted of a difficult life that when you stick your head out of the water, it’s almost not normal and therefore mystical, to the point where even the most logical things, which can happen to anyone (to die in a road accident), must no longer happen to you because you have a few crumbs; I am talking about DEATH here. Once we are born, we will die and unfortunately it is inevitable.

Success in Africa…

People still think that way in Cameroon. In Africa, the death of a young person is never easy. The stories around the death of this young brother, as one could unfortunately predict, naturally go in all directions. I just hope he can find peace where he is now. Can a young ” succeed ” in this country without rumor of sect and lodge? I dare to hope so. I want to hope so. For even in what we regard as ” richness ” in this country, (or continent), I see that we are very poor. A decent apartment, a trip here or there, clean clothes, a car and enough to eat 3 times a day, and you are considered rich. While these are normal things for any young person in other countries. If you already have to sell your soul, I tell myself it should be for things that have more value. But the truth is that as a nation we are collectively poor. As a result, the most mundane things are considered a luxury. Most young influencers in this country (considering them) would have the most mundane life in other lands. My wish is that we understand that we will have to raise our level. No longer settle for general mediocrity. We’re going to have to get to work. To do the boring and difficult things necessary for the advancement of a nation. And that, when we have good highways and lots of young people who can afford things, then death won’t/no longer always be a subject of sorcery. We can think of death differently. Operate for example a questioning of how we could do to live better the next time.

In the end, I borrow these few words from Kery to pay him a vibrant tribute. We weren’t that close, but seeing those thousands of people talking about him did not leave me insensitive. Even more, our youngest at home mourned him so much…

Nothing is less sure than the next moment There are only future dead among the living Kery James

Urgent media literacy…

I still can’t understand how civilized and normal people can afford to publish the lifeless body of their fellow man on the networks, without embarrassment. The gestures of the footballers during the euro 2021 have me a lot brand and I believe that should be taught in many countries. Because protecting the image of our dead, out of respect for the person they were and out of respect for their loved ones, is important! Especially in the age of social media.

C:Badal Fohmoh

