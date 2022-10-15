Original title: Turkey coal mine explosion death toll rises to 41

Xinhua News Agency, Ankara, October 15 (Reporter Wang Tengfei) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the 15th that 41 people were killed in a coal mine explosion in the northern province of Barten on the 14th.

Erdogan said at the scene of the accident that the death toll from the explosion rose to 41, and all the remaining operators trapped underground had been evacuated safely.

According to Turkish media reports, 11 rescued wounded have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said at the scene of the accident earlier on the 15th that a total of 110 people were working underground when the explosion occurred.

According to the official notice issued by the Barten Province on the 14th, the coal mine where the accident occurred is located in the city of Amasra in the province, and the explosion occurred about 300 meters underground.

In May 2014, an explosion at a coal mine in the Soma region of Manisa province in western Turkey killed 301 people and injured more than 80.