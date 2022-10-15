Home World Death toll in Turkey coal mine explosion rises to 41 – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Death toll in Turkey coal mine explosion rises to 41 – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Original title: Turkey coal mine explosion death toll rises to 41

Xinhua News Agency, Ankara, October 15 (Reporter Wang Tengfei) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the 15th that 41 people were killed in a coal mine explosion in the northern province of Barten on the 14th.

Erdogan said at the scene of the accident that the death toll from the explosion rose to 41, and all the remaining operators trapped underground had been evacuated safely.

According to Turkish media reports, 11 rescued wounded have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said at the scene of the accident earlier on the 15th that a total of 110 people were working underground when the explosion occurred.

According to the official notice issued by the Barten Province on the 14th, the coal mine where the accident occurred is located in the city of Amasra in the province, and the explosion occurred about 300 meters underground.

In May 2014, an explosion at a coal mine in the Soma region of Manisa province in western Turkey killed 301 people and injured more than 80.

See also  Elon Musk reveals: "I have Asperger's syndrome"

You may also like

South Korea’s defeat in the UN Human Rights...

“I don’t play for the Russians”: who is...

“An orchestra conductor killed in Kherson who refused...

“For Xi, the first challenge is to revive...

A reconnaissance plane showed up at the accident...

Paris, the body of a 12-year-old was found...

Paris, the body of a twelve-year-old found in...

Pope receives pilgrims from El Salvador: following in...

BMW will move production of the electric Mini...

Pope meets French-speaking Catholics abroad: Encounters and prayers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy