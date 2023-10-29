Death toll rises to 43 in Mexico as Hurricane Otis causes widespread destruction

Governor of Guerrero Reports Increase in Death Toll from Hurricane Otis

The death toll from Hurricane Otis in the Mexican state of Guerrero has risen to 43, according to Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda. Of the 43 fatalities, 33 are men and 10 are women, the governor stated in a Facebook post. Pineda also announced that the country’s Army has managed to rescue 340 individuals affected by the hurricane.

The governor further shared that 58% of the electrical energy has been restored in the popular tourist destination of Acapulco. Electricity is now reaching neighborhoods in the urban area and main roads. The progress in restoring power brings some relief to the region after the devastating impact of Hurricane Otis.

The head of the Secretariat of Citizen Security and Protection (SSPC), Rosa Icela Rodríguez, had previously reported 39 deaths, with no identification, and 10 people missing in Guerrero. Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 hurricane, made landfall near Acapulco on October 25, causing widespread destruction along Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez were the hardest-hit areas, with over 220,000 homes damaged and 80% of the hotels in the region affected. The hurricane also caused power outages for over 513,000 people, according to the National Coordination of Civil Protection (CNPC).

The CNPC also reported that two hospitals were affected by flooding, and road infrastructure suffered from six closures due to fallen trees and sinkholes. In response to the devastation, the Mexican government has announced plans to conduct a census to assess the extent of the damage in Acapulco and other rural areas of Guerrero.

The impact of Hurricane Otis serves as a reminder of the destructive power of natural disasters, and the ongoing efforts to rebuild and recover in affected regions are paramount.

