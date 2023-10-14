Death Toll Rises to Over 3,200 in Current Palestinian-Israeli Conflict; Israeli Army Conducts Local Raid in Gaza

This news article focuses on the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, providing updates on the casualties, military operations, international responses, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Titled “This round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict has resulted in the death of more than 3,200 people on both sides. The Israeli army ‘partially raided Gaza’,” the article sheds light on the severity of the situation.

According to the Palestinian health department, the current round of conflict has claimed the lives of 1,949 Palestinians and injured over 8,600 people. In the Gaza Strip alone, 1,900 people have died, with 7,696 injured, while in the West Bank, 49 fatalities and over 950 injuries have been reported. On the Israeli side, data from the Israeli Ministry of Health reveals a death toll exceeding 1,300, with at least 3,484 people injured.

The article highlights the recent military operations conducted by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza. The IDF describes the operations as a “local raid,” involving the use of infantry and armored units to collect intelligence and exchange fire with Hamas armed personnel. Additionally, the IDF announced a “large-scale air strike,” targeting multiple Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. In response, Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel, causing warnings of incoming rocket attacks in various Israeli cities.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the nation, stating that Israel is fiercely attacking Hamas and that this is just the beginning. However, the United Nations has expressed deep concern over the situation, with the UN Secretary-General stating that supplies have been exhausted in Gaza, leaving basic health and water services on the verge of collapse. The UN Women estimates that around 5,500 pregnant women in Gaza are facing resource shortages.

The article also covers Israel’s call for people in northern Gaza to evacuate to the south. While the Israel Defense Forces issued the order, Palestinian President Abbas rejected the call, emphasizing the risk of devastating humanitarian consequences. The United Nations and neighboring countries, including the Arab League and Turkey, condemned Israel’s demand, warning about the violations of international humanitarian law and the potential humanitarian crisis.

The article concludes by highlighting the condemnation from neighboring countries and their calls for immediate action to prevent further escalation and protect civilians in Gaza. Arab League Secretary-General Gaiter urged the United Nations to halt Israel’s planned military operations, while Turkey demanded the withdrawal of the evacuation request and an end to large-scale operations against civilians. Similarly, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for international intervention to prevent a worsening situation and its cascading consequences.

As the conflict rages on, the international community continues to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the need for de-escalation, protection of civilians, and the provision of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

