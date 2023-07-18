Home » Death Valley, California Records Near-World Record Temperature of 56°C
July 18, 2023 – Death Valley, California has experienced scorching temperatures in the past few days, with the mercury reaching a staggering 56 degrees Celsius (133°F). As tourists flocked to Death Valley National Park, they hoped to witness a potential new high temperature record.

Despite warnings from park authorities advising against hiking after 10 a.m., visitors were undeterred, eager to capture the historic moment. On July 16th, outside the Furnace Creek Visitor Center, tourists from around the world gathered to take photos with the temperature display board showing an incredible 56°C (133°F).

Death Valley, situated near the Nevada border in California, is renowned as the lowest and driest place in the United States. In the scorching summer of 1913, Death Valley supposedly recorded the highest temperature ever recorded worldwide, measuring 56.7°C (134°F). However, many experts question the accuracy of this measurement. Currently, the recognized record stands at 54.4°C (130°F), witnessed in August 2020 and July 2021.

The sweltering heatwave continues to grip the southwestern region of the United States, reminding residents of the importance of staying hydrated, seeking shade, and avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities in such extreme conditions.

The news of soaring temperatures in Death Valley has drawn global attention, with people marveling at the unforgiving heat. While the authenticity of the 1913 record is debatable, there is no doubt that Death Valley’s scorching temperatures create a unique and formidable environment.

As the world battles the challenges of climate change, monitoring and understanding extreme weather phenomena like these is crucial. Such events serve as reminders of the urgent need to address climate change and its potential consequences.

