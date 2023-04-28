Debt Ceiling Fight Republicans “kick-off” the U.S. House of Representatives to pass relevant bills with a mere two-vote advantage – yqqlm

Debt Ceiling Fight Republicans “kick-off” the US House of Representatives to pass relevant bills with only two votes

The US House of Representatives dominated by Republicans approved the party’s bill on raising the debt ceiling and substantially cutting spending on the 26th with a mere two-vote advantage.

Some media commented that this “kicked the opening ball” for Republicans to force President Biden and other Democrats to participate in debt ceiling negotiations.

The debt ceiling refers to the maximum amount of debt set by the U.S. Congress for the federal government to meet its incurred payment obligations. Hitting this “red line” means the U.S. Treasury Department’s borrowing authority has been exhausted. On January 19 this year, the U.S. federal government’s debt reached the statutory debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion. The Treasury Department began taking unconventional measures that day to avoid defaulting on government debt. Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met on the debt ceiling in early February, but there was no subsequent substantive communication.

Right now, the Democrats and Republicans are arguing about raising the debt ceiling. The U.S. Treasury Department warned at the beginning of the year that if the two parties cannot pass a bill by early June to further increase the debt ceiling or set a time limit to suspend the debt ceiling from taking effect, the federal government will find it difficult to avoid debt default. With regard to Congress raising the debt ceiling, Republicans insist that raising the debt ceiling must be based on a substantial cut in federal government spending, while Democrats say the debt ceiling should be raised unconditionally.

On the 19th of this month, McCarthy announced the “Restriction, Savings, and Growth Act”, targeting the Biden administration’s multiple policies related to the economy, society, and people’s livelihood. According to McCarthy, the bill is expected to cut federal government spending by $4.5 trillion over 10 years. The bill proposes to suspend the control of the debt ceiling at $31.4 trillion until March 31 next year. If the two parties can agree to raise the debt ceiling by another $1.5 trillion before this time limit, this time limit will be invalidated.

In addition, the bill requires Congress to reduce the approved federal fiscal expenditures for the 2023 fiscal year, which is scheduled to end on September 30 this year, to 1.47 trillion U.S. dollars; except for retirement and medical insurance projects related to the elderly population, the annual increase in federal fiscal expenditures in the next 10 years must not increase. more than 1%. According to the Associated Press, in order to ensure the passage of the bill in the House of Representatives, McCarthy also made compromises to hardliners in the Republican Party, including retaining the biofuel tax incentives and advancing the effective time of raising the threshold for government relief applications.

However, in the vote on the 26th, there were still four Republican congressmen who voted against the bill pushed by their party. The results of the vote showed that the bill passed with 217 votes in favor and 215 votes against. Members of both parties were absent from the vote. Among the members of the House of Representatives who participated in the vote, four Republicans and all Democrats voted against it, while the remaining Republican members voted for it. The House of Representatives has a total of 435 seats. Currently, Republicans control 222 seats and Democrats control 213 seats.

After the passage of the bill, McCarthy called for Biden to negotiate, and at the same time asked the Democrats who control the Senate to either approve the bill or propose another plan. However, according to Reuters, the bill introduced by the Republican Party is almost impossible to be approved by the Senate, and even if it passes, it will be vetoed by Biden. McCarthy actually hopes to use the bill to put pressure on Biden to start negotiations on the debt ceiling issue, and the more difficult task in the follow-up is to reach a compromise with the Democrats while preventing the hard-line conservatives in the Republican Party from “returning” in the vote.

According to the Associated Press, many Republican members believe that the bill cuts federal government spending is not enough, just to force the Democrats to sit at the negotiating table and decided to support McCarthy. The Democrats still insist on raising the debt ceiling without strings attached. Biden expressed his willingness to talk to McCarthy on the same day, but avoiding a historic debt default is “non-negotiable.” White House press secretary Karina Jean-Pierre issued a statement saying: “The president has made it clear that there is absolutely no way the bill will become law.” Doing so “only brings us dangerously close” to a default on the debt.

Since 1985, the U.S. Treasury Department has taken special measures to avoid debt default more than a dozen times, and the scenes of the Democratic and Republican parties fighting over the debt ceiling issue have been frequently staged when the federal government is on the verge of default. The media expects that the two parties will continue to wrestle over the debt ceiling in the next few weeks. (Xinhua News Agency)