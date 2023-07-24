Debutants at CASACOR 2023 awarded by Veja SP – MONDO MODA

The 74 environments of the 36th edition of @casacor_oficial competed in the VEJA SP Award for Best Environment CASACOR. 13 categories were awarded, such as best studio, commercial space, wellness island and lounge, house, landscaping, integrated kitchen or gourmet space, among others. The winners received a trophy from Estúdio Paulo Alves.

O award for best integrated kitchen/gourmet space stayed with the architect @brunomoraesarquiteturastudio, at the head of BMA Studio, debuting at the show. Entitled Functional Kitchen, the space conveys an unpretentious atmosphere through light tones and lots of wood. In 80m², the environment goes far beyond a place to prepare meals, where the feeling of welcome is one of the high points of the project.

The brises, in addition to controlling the entry of light and privacy, allow those outside to have an idea of ​​what they will find in the 68 m² destined for the kitchen and dining room and 12 m² for the support kitchen, which is at the back of the environment. One of the highlights was the stone bench that resembles the shape of a ship, made with Itaúnas granite.

In the decorative part, Bruno used Brazilianness to compose the space. With handicrafts from Minas Gerais and photos of indigenous peoples made by Rogério Fernandes and contemporary elements such as the award-winning vase by designer Suka Braga.

2023 CASACOR SP Refúgio Connection by Isabella Nalon @ Rafael Renzo

Another newcomer at CASACOR São Paulo, architect @isabellanalon signs Refúgio Conecta – awarded as best wellness and lounge island. Linked to the Corpo & Morada theme, she was inspired by the Slow Living concept to create a project whose essence was to reveal a new look at the use of time, providing moments of relaxation and reflection.

In 76m², it brought materials that were carefully chosen to promote the best experience for the visitor. Natural elements such as wool, jute, cotton, clay, straw, among others, to compose a delicate and pleasant aesthetic through textures that invite the touch. In addition to natural pieces, national craftsmanship also played a leading role, reinforcing the proposal to portray Brazilianness with sophistication and elegance.

The architect @viganoarquitetura was also awarded the revival of the Caracol bar, a landmark of bohemia and gastronomy in São Paulo. won in the category commercial space. The innovative and playful project was composed of light and shadow, color and darkness that are present throughout the 247 m² environment.

In addition, the high-tech decor and noble materials, from the coating to the furniture, were carefully chosen to guarantee a surprising experience and an instagrammable look for visitors.

