Home » Deca celebrates 30 years of master sponsorship at CASACOR – MONDO MODA
World

Deca celebrates 30 years of master sponsorship at CASACOR – MONDO MODA

by admin
Deca celebrates 30 years of master sponsorship at CASACOR – MONDO MODA

Deca celebrates three decades as a master sponsor of CASACOR SP. From spaces that presented products, to environments that invited people to live at home, to concept installations that provoked the imagination and senses of visitors, the brand has always attracted attention, not only for the products, but for the proposal to see and experience design in the environments. in an inventive, functional way and focused on well-being.
In the 36th edition of CASACOR SP, Deca brings Sig Bergamin, who signed the brand’s first space at the show in 1995. In his third partnership with Deca, he presents his interpretation of the changes in bathrooms over the decades and projects the future, uniting nature , design and technology.
The only sponsoring brand of the show in 30 years, Deca is present in all 18 CASACOR squares in Brazil, with exclusive spaces, signed by big names and new talents in architecture and interior design.

MONDO MODA is the first Lifestyle Portal in Campinas. It was created in November 2007 by Journalist and Style Editor Jorge Marcelo Oliveira with the aim of informing, entertaining and questioning. Art, culture, fashion, architecture, decoration, culture, gastronomy, behavior and other subjects related to the contemporary lifestyle.
See also  Fraudulent bankruptcy, Boris Becker sentenced to 2 and a half years

You may also like

Foo Fighters confirm Josh Freese as new drummer

Meta: record fine of 1.2 billion euros for...

Ilaria De Rosa, the mother of the hostess...

Saudi Arabia, Ilaria De Rosa the hostess in...

Biden, McKinsey no deal on raising debt ceiling...

Greece, because Mitsotakis has won hands down despite...

Empoli Juventus Round 36 Serie A | Sport

here is the program for the week

L’Isola dei Famosi, Paolo Noise forced to leave...

This is how “Sacred the Thread” sounds, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy