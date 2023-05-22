Deca celebrates 30 years of master sponsorship at CASACOR – MONDO MODA

Deca celebrates three decades as a master sponsor of CASACOR SP. From spaces that presented products, to environments that invited people to live at home, to concept installations that provoked the imagination and senses of visitors, the brand has always attracted attention, not only for the products, but for the proposal to see and experience design in the environments. in an inventive, functional way and focused on well-being.

In the 36th edition of CASACOR SP, Deca brings Sig Bergamin, who signed the brand’s first space at the show in 1995. In his third partnership with Deca, he presents his interpretation of the changes in bathrooms over the decades and projects the future, uniting nature , design and technology.

The only sponsoring brand of the show in 30 years, Deca is present in all 18 CASACOR squares in Brazil, with exclusive spaces, signed by big names and new talents in architecture and interior design.

