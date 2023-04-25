Deceased actress Kate Sanders | Fun

Unfortunately, one of the actresses from the cult series “Mućki” is no longer with us.

Actress Kate Sanders who played in the cult series “Mućke”, passed away at the age of 62. Kate-turned-novelist played police officer Sandra in the beloved sitcom and starred opposite David Jason (Del Boy) in a 1982 episode. She was one of those hot girls that Rodney (Nicolas Lindhurst) “had his eye on” and tried to win her over, but when he realized she was a policewoman everything “fell down”, he only found his happiness later next to Cassandra (Gwyneth Strong).

Sister, Kate Sanders, Louisa took to social media, where she announced the sad news with a heartbreaking message:

“My sister, who we lost last Friday. The most caring, brave, generous and brilliant woman I will ever meet. Heaven knows how we will live without her“, sister Kate Sanders wrote.

The series’ Twitter account posted the following message: “We are sorry to learn of the passing of Kate Sanders, who played police officer Sandra in the 1982 episode ‘The long legs of the law.’ In addition to her acting career, Kate was an award-winning writer, journalist and critic. Our thoughts are with her family.”



In 2021, the legendary Boysi (John Chali) also left us, after a long and difficult battle with cancer.