Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that Israel does not want a major war and is doing everything it can to prevent it from erupting. After Gallant’s decision, it was asserted that he had lost control.

Netanyahu held a news conference at Israel’s Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, adding that if Israel is under coercion, it will fight its enemies with all its might and any other perception is wrong.

At the news conference, Netanyahu said Yoyaf Galante would remain defense minister despite differences between him and him. Netanyahu pointed out that there were “serious” differences between the two on many issues, adding, “But I decided to put it behind me, Galante will stay on, and we will Continued cooperation.”

He also stressed the importance of the need for the National Guard proposed by Ben Gevier, but said that the Guard will not be a militia affiliated to anyone, but will be assigned to a security agency.

Netanyahu also announced that he would remain committed to the priorities of the government coalition, blaming the previous government for the current worsening security situation.

Reactions to Netanyahu’s speech

In Israel’s reaction to Netanyahu’s remarks, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Netanyahu had “lost control in front of the state” and considered him the leader of Israel’s history. The most failed and extremist government ever.

In his tweet, Lapid responded to Netanyahu’s remarks in which he argued that the Naftali Bennett and Lapid The previous government (June 13, 2021 to December 29, 2022) was responsible for the current deterioration of the domestic security situation.

Lapid added in a tweet, “Instead of holding a press conference and blaming others for the problems caused by the most extremist and failed government in the history of this country, now is the time for Netanyahu and his ministers Stop yelling and finally take responsibility.”

Since the beginning of 2023, 18 Israelis have been killed by individual Palestinian attacks, and the number of Palestinian deaths under Israeli bullets has risen against the backdrop of an explosive situation since the new Netanyahu government took office to 96 people.

The chairman of the Israeli Labor Party, Merav Michaeli, said that Netanyahu’s speech was full of lies and incitement. He believed that he was a person who successfully pushed Israel into the abyss within three months, and called on him to step down.

Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the shouters were unworthy of leadership, while Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the opposition party “Israel Our Home”, argued that Netanyahu’s speech Proves that he is not the right man to be prime minister.

And in Palestine, Hamas (Islamic resistance movement) spokesman Hazim Qassem said that Netanyahu’s speech was an attempt to distort the facts, and that the occupation is the basis of all tension and terrorism .

He added that Netanyahu’s threats against the Palestinians, Syria, Lebanon and Iran confirmed that the Zionist entity posed a threat to the entire region and its interests.

another demonstration

Meanwhile, hundreds of Israeli opposition supporters took part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv to condemn Netanyahu’s speech in which he announced that Defense Minister Yoyav Galante would stay on.

Demonstrators closed Kaplan Street in central Tel Aviv and held up slogans denouncing the policies of the government coalition led by Netanyahu, who is pushing for judicial reform.

After clashes with the demonstrators, the Israeli police arrested some of them. In addition, hundreds of security personnel were deployed around the demonstrations.