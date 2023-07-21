Deck13 gives us an overview of the gameplay

Focus Entertainment and Deck13 Interactive today released a new lengthy video of the sci-fi action game Atlas Fallenin which we are illustrated – with Italian subtitles – the characteristics of this interesting title coming soon August 10th.

You can find it below, accompanied by the official description of the developers:

In a devastated and sand-covered world, you must harness the divine power of a mysterious Gauntlet and wield heroic abilities to defeat an all-powerful, tyrannical god. Tame the sands to shape them into three powerful weapons and move through the air with incredible speed and agility. Choose an unstoppable duo of weapons to go into battle with and use the deadliest combos in a seamless flow between them. Weapons grow larger as Momentum builds to unleash the full uncontrollable power of the Gauntlet. The 151 Essence Stones that can be found in the world of Atlas grant a wide range of effects and extra abilities. Whether you prefer to play aggressively or with a mix of shields, debuffs, and heals, you can mix and match Essence Stones however you like to create your own approach to combat. These tools allow you to engage in intense combat against a large bestiary of Specters. Adapt and play wisely against each opponent and further expand the fighting possibilities with a friend in the two-player online co-op mode. You will be able to play the entire story campaign together, finding the most incredible synergies to defeat enemies with ever more impressive style.

