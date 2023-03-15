Listen to the audio version of the article

On the evening of January 31, the website HMRCabbreviation that stands for His Majesty Revenues & Customs, i.e. Her Majesty’s Treasury of the United Kingdom, has had a boom in access. Thousands of Brits and foreigners were connected to the British equivalent ofRevenue Agency. It was the last day, for the self-employed (and a small part of employees) to present the Tax Returnthe tax return for 2021-22.

The Cesarini area of ​​«Tax Returns»

In the tax offices they toasted: it was a record year for tax returns. By midnight that evening, they were sent 11.7 million of Tax return, the highest figure ever. Many did so in the Cesarini area: 36,000 “Unique models” sent via the internet at the last minute. A fact about sustainability: paper has effectively disappeared with only 385,000 forms sent in the traditional format.

Despite the record though, the UK isn’t exempt either‘tax evasion: HMRC agency estimated over 12 million declarations. 600 thousand more were expected than those that arrived, but still the 97% of people with incomes filed a return: and’3% evasion is the physiological minimum in any society. And a percentage that Italy is not even capable of dreaming of. But Italy has contributed to the record of British taxes.

The contribution of the Italians

Of those 11.7 million taxpayers, the credit also goes to Italy: gods 700,000 expats living in the UK, last year many had letters delivered to them. They were gods good-natured notices who invited to regularize the rental of houses in Italy. «Thanks to the CRS legislation (Common Reporting Standard), the sharing of tax information between countries – explains Paolo Mina partners in Stature, study of Italian tax consultants in London – HMRC had identified many fellow citizens” who, despite paying taxes in Italy, had never declared those incomes in the United Kingdom. So they had to present a tax return. This emergence of undeclared has increased the number of taxpayers.

It’s not the only explanation: another is that after Covid many people quit. It is the phenomenon of Great Resignationemployee resignation. People who, however, have not stopped working but are set up on their own, going through the self-employed and VAT numbers, and therefore other tax returns.