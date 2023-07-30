Decline in Tourist Traffic: South Korean Bathing Beaches Suffer 40% Decrease Amid Fukushima Nuclear Pollution

Title: Fukushima Nuclear Water Discharge Impacts South Korea’s East Coast Beach Tourism, Causing a 40% Drop in Visitor Numbers

Date: July 30, 2023

Affected by the discharge of Fukushima nuclear polluted water into the sea, the passenger flow of bathing beaches on the east coast of South Korea has dropped by nearly 40%.

In the past, many people would go to the beach to cool off because of the high temperature weather in South Korea. However, this year, due to the impact of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear polluted water discharge plan, the public’s anxiety has increased. The passenger flow of the beach has declined, and business circles have also been negatively affected.

In Gangneung City, Gangwon-do, on the east coast of South Korea, the largest beach in the area, which is also one of the three major beaches in Korea, has seen a significant decrease in tourists. Despite beach openings beginning in early July and entering the peak season officially in late July, the reporter observed a lower number of visitors compared to previous years.

According to the latest data, as of last weekend, 85 bathing beaches on the east coast of South Korea received only 872,000 tourists, marking a 36% decrease compared to the same period last year. The number of visitors to bathing beaches in the Busan area of ​​South Korea also plummeted by 37% in the first half of this month.

Various factors contribute to the decline in beach tourism. South Korean people are not willing to travel due to high inflation and continuous rainfall. Additionally, previous reports in Japanese media about high levels of radioactive substances found in marine life near the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant have raised concerns about the safety of the sea water quality. Many Korean tourists are opting to go to the mountains to escape the heat instead of visiting the beach, which is considered a typical summer activity.

The drop in visitor numbers has directly impacted the surrounding business circles, with turnovers sharply declining. Seafood restaurants in the vicinity have reported a decrease in customers during meal times, forcing some to even turn off lights to cut electricity bills. Individual industrial and commercial households that hired additional staff in preparation for the peak season are now facing financial burdens, as they have no income and must bear labor costs.

The situation has raised serious concerns about the long-term effects on the tourism industry and the businesses relying on beach tourism on South Korea’s east coast. Efforts to rebuild public trust in the safety and quality of the beach water may be necessary to revive the sector and mitigate economic losses.

In conclusion, the Fukushima nuclear water discharge has caused a significant decline in visitor numbers to bathing beaches on South Korea’s east coast, with a nearly 40% drop in tourist arrivals. The combined impact of economic factors and public concerns about water safety has affected businesses in the surrounding areas, highlighting the need for measures to restore confidence and revive the tourism industry in the region.

