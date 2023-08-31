Declining Support: Kishida Regime Faces Unpopularity and Challenges Ahead

Cabinet Support Rate Hits Record Low for Kishida Regime

Tokyo, August 31st – The public support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet has plummeted to record lows in recent months, according to polls released by various Japanese media outlets. The support rate for Kishida’s cabinet in August was either at or reached the lowest level since the cabinet was established, indicating its increasing unpopularity and potential challenges in the future.

The Mainichi Shimbun recently conducted a national public opinion survey in August, revealing that the support rate for Kishida’s cabinet dropped by two percentage points compared to July, reaching a mere 26%. This is the second consecutive month in which the rate remained below 30%, a concerning trend. Conversely, the dissatisfaction rate rose to 68%, marking a three-percentage-point increase from the previous month.

According to the “Aoki Law” proposed by Japanese politician Mitsuo Aoki, if the combined support rate of a cabinet and the ruling coalition’s largest party falls below 50 percentage points, the regime may face operational difficulties and even collapse. The Mainichi Shimbun poll in August showed that the total support rate for the Kishida cabinet and the Liberal Democratic Party was 51 percentage points, indicating that they are precariously close to this critical threshold.

Additional surveys released by the Yomiuri Shimbun on August 28th confirmed a stagnant support rate of 35% for the Kishida cabinet in August, matching the lowest level recorded since its establishment. Polls conducted by Jiji, Kyodo, and the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) all indicated historically low levels of support for the Kishida cabinet, with Jiji reporting 26.6%, and the other two at 33%.

Experts believe that the declining support for the Kishida cabinet can be attributed to multiple crises. Firstly, the cabinet’s ineffective measures to combat inflation have stirred public dissatisfaction. The core consumer price index, excluding fresh food, rose by 3.1% year-on-year in July, surpassing 3% for 11 consecutive months. Simultaneously, real wage income in Japan has shown a continuous decline, marking a concerning trend for citizens. Soaring food and energy prices have significantly impacted people’s livelihoods, leading to declining support for the ruling party.

Secondly, frequent problems with the “Individual Number Card” system have further eroded public confidence in the Kishida cabinet’s governance abilities. The implementation of this system, aimed at promoting digital government services, has encountered major setbacks with binding errors and privacy concerns. Thousands of cases involving errors in health insurance certificates, handbooks for the disabled, and pension information have raised alarm among the public.

Furthermore, the Kishida cabinet has faced numerous scandals, with criticisms centered around his ability to choose competent staff members. In recent history, four ministers resigned due to scandals related to ties to the Unification Church and involvement in political funding issues. These scandals severely impacted the support rate of the Kishida cabinet. Although the cabinet initially rebounded in popularity after the Group of Seven summit in May, scandals involving Kishida’s son partying at the prime minister’s official residence and issues with the “Individual Number Card” system caused a continuous decline in support. More recently, allegations of interference in the judiciary by Kishida’s confidant and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Seiji, as well as a bribery scandal involving foreign affairs official Akimoto Masatoshi, have reignited demands for accountability in the cabinet.

Moreover, the decision to discharge nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea has sparked immense controversy and contributed to the decline in support for the Kishida cabinet. Critics argue that disregarding objections from Japanese fishers and concerns from neighboring countries, including China, will only escalate doubt and erode trust. A recent Kyodo News poll revealed that 81.9% of respondents found the government’s explanation inadequate, while 88.1% believed that the discharge of radioactive water would significantly or somewhat damage Japan’s image.

Despite speculation of a cabinet reshuffle in mid-September, experts doubt that it will reverse the downward trajectory of the Kishida regime. Sonzaki Kyo, a former senior official of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, believes that while a reshuffle may temporarily boost support, there are no substantial factors to sustain long-term growth.

Critics emphasize that the Kishida regime’s reliance on “listening ability” was false and that the administration’s diplomatic approach towards China, leaning heavily on the United States, is putting the cart before the horse. Without fundamental changes in its domestic and foreign affairs, the Kishida regime is expected to face further challenges and difficulties.

Analysts predict that the survival of the Kishida regime is likely, given the absence of a prominent opposition force within the Liberal Democratic Party and the opposition’s limited strength to overthrow the government. However, the regime is expected to face ongoing slumps in support.

