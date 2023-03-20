20 Tax deductions for home bonuses are subject to the possession of certain requirements. What are spouses to do?

In order to take advantage of economic benefits for completed construction works (for example, Superbonus, Ecobonus, Bonus facades), it is necessary that the costs incurred result from speaking transfer.

Who should the transfer be made out to, for the purpose of deducting expenses? What if the current account is jointly owned? In fact, the property object of the works is not always co-owned by the two account holders. In this hypothesis, who is the subject who, by law, has incurred the costs and, therefore, can benefit from the economic relief? Let’s see what the legislation establishes in this regard, analyzing a question sent to the editorial staff.

Home bonus deductions: who can request them?

They can benefit from deductions for renovation, restoration and energy efficiency building works not only the owners of the properties concerned, but also the following subjects:

holder of a real right of enjoyment (usufruct, use, habitation, surface);

tenant or borrower;

members of cooperatives with shared ownership, assignees of housing and, if there is the consent of the owner of the property, members of cooperatives with undivided ownership;

individual entrepreneurs;

members of simple partnerships, general partnerships, limited partnerships, family businesses.

Furthermore, the legislation establishes that the deduction is also up to the following beneficiariesas long as they have faced the costs and be account holders of bank transfers and invoices:

cohabiting family member of the owner of the property (spouse, relatives within the third degree and similar within the second degree) and part of the civil union;

separated spouse assignee of the house in the name of the former partner;

cohabitant more uxorio, not owner of the property.

What is the wire transfer used for?

A reader sent us the following question:

“Good evening, I would like to have my wife deduct the building renovation costs paid in 2022 from a joint bank account. The invoices, however, are made out only to me. Even the property is registered only to me and are under the separation of assets regime. Can I also deduct my wife? How? Thank you.”

The House Bonuses can only be claimed by the taxpayer who bears the costs and who owns the property in question. For this purpose, the information resulting from the speaking transfer and, therefore, the reason, the tax code of the beneficiary of the deduction and the VAT number of the company or professional who carried out the work.

For the tax deduction, they are fundamental the header of the expense invoice eh data reported on the wire transfer.

The interested party, however, could make the transfer from a joint current account, as in the case of our Reader. What happens? The deduction will be eligible for the subject to whom the transfer is addressed.

In the hypothesis, therefore, of the husband and wife joint holders of the same account, if the document is made out only to the husband, then only the latter will be able to benefit from the tax relief. The wife will be precluded from this opportunity, even though she is the co-owner of the account affected by the expense.

Deductions in the case of a joint account

In conclusion, we clarify to the reader that only the subject who, from the documents, has faced the expenses has the right to the deduction.

If, therefore, the bank transfer and the invoices bear the name and tax code of the Reader, the deductions will concern only the latter, as established by the Circular 19/E/2020 of the Revenue Agency.

Furthermore, the presumption of co-ownership of the money in the joint account has no relevance.

The wife could have access to the deductions if, when completing the bank transfer, her data had also been indicated. In fact, if the names and tax codes of both spouses had been indicated, the benefit would have been due to both the husband and the wife.

If you have any doubts or want to ask a social security, tax or law 104 question, submit your question here.