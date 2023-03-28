Home World Deea and Dinu Maxer divorce after 18 years
World

Deea and Dinu Maxer divorce after 18 years

by admin
Deea and Dinu Maxer divorce after 18 years

Deea and Dinu Maxer divorced after an 18-year relationship and a 14-year marriage, the two domestic showbiz stars making the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

“We decided to end our marriage after 18 years of relationship full of love, fidelity, respect and working side by side in everything we built! We are thankful for this journey that we have been on, pilots! Thank you, Dinu Maxer!, says the message posted by Deea Maxer in the online environment.

“You know our life, like an open book, always being in your attention and surrounded by appreciation and admiration. For all this we want to thank you and at the same time we want you to respect this moment in our lives. We want discretion, quiet and peace for each of us and most importantly, for our children. Be gentle! God knows everyone’s way! Thank you, Deea and Dinu Maxer”, the online message also states.

Photo source: the truth

See also  In 2023, it is possible that the zodiac divorce ranking will be due to divorce_Marriage_Emotion_Circumstances

You may also like

Crypto Entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, Arrested for Financial Fraud...

“Immediate measures to mitigate the water crisis in...

Nashville massacre, from the bodycam of the policemen...

The Silk Road: new series by Delos Digital

“The PNRR is central to the territories and...

VIDEO – Silvestri and the comment on penalties:...

From measures for bills to the procurement code:...

Microsoft announces Elite Controllers in red and blue

Italian Church raises funds for Syria and Türkiye...

What is the condition of the girl who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy