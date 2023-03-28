Deea and Dinu Maxer divorced after an 18-year relationship and a 14-year marriage, the two domestic showbiz stars making the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

“We decided to end our marriage after 18 years of relationship full of love, fidelity, respect and working side by side in everything we built! We are thankful for this journey that we have been on, pilots! Thank you, Dinu Maxer!, says the message posted by Deea Maxer in the online environment.

“You know our life, like an open book, always being in your attention and surrounded by appreciation and admiration. For all this we want to thank you and at the same time we want you to respect this moment in our lives. We want discretion, quiet and peace for each of us and most importantly, for our children. Be gentle! God knows everyone’s way! Thank you, Deea and Dinu Maxer”, the online message also states.

Photo source: the truth