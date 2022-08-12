Promote common development and enhance cultural exchanges

Sherik Korzumbayev, editor-in-chief of Kazakh Industrial News

In the autumn of 2013, during his visits to Kazakhstan and Indonesia, President Xi Jinping proposed the construction of the “Silk Road Economic Belt” and the “21st Century Maritime Silk Road”, that is, the major initiative of jointly building the “Belt and Road”. As time goes by, we can see that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has linked countries and regions along the route, including developed countries, developing countries and emerging market countries. The countries jointly building the “Belt and Road” are located in different regions of the world, with large populations and huge economies. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” not only opens up logistics channels and promotes the economic development of the co-constructed countries, but also makes cross-cultural exchanges and communication in other fields smoother. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has become a booster for the world to promote common development and enhance cultural exchanges.

The Global Development Initiative calls on the international community to place development at a prominent position in the global macro policy framework and provide stronger and more targeted support to developing countries. At present, development is an urgent and practical problem that many countries need to solve urgently. China‘s own development achievements are remarkable, and it has accumulated rich development experience for a long time. I believe that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, the Global Development Initiative and other Chinese solutions will effectively help the world solve development problems.

The theme of this year’s “Belt and Road” Media Cooperation Forum is “Focusing on Global Development and Deepening Connectivity”. As people in the media, we have the responsibility to report the achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative and the global development initiative, and show bright development prospects. To this end, the media of various countries need to strengthen mutual support and information exchange while doing their own work.

Continue to write traditional friendship and show broad prospects

Benjamin Magna, editor-in-chief of the international edition of The Guardian, Tanzania

Africa is a natural partner for the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. Historically, Chinese tea, porcelain and other products came to Africa through the Maritime Silk Road, promoting Africa-China friendship and exchanges and mutual learning. In recent years, under the framework of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, China has helped Africa build infrastructure such as railways, roads, hydropower stations, etc., and dispatched a large number of technical personnel to set up poverty reduction projects, which have widely benefited African people.

Since the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, China has always stood with the African people and provided great help in the fight against the epidemic. Chinese technical and engineering personnel are sticking to their posts, and Africa-China cooperation projects continue to advance. With joint efforts, a large number of major projects have been completed or made important progress. Projects such as the Tanzania-Zambia Railway have witnessed the close and firm traditional friendship between Africa and China. Today, in Tanzania, Chinese companies are involved in the construction of many major projects, helping us achieve better development.

Not only in Africa, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has yielded fruitful results in many regions. A number of representative “Belt and Road” projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the China-Laos Railway, and the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway have made many developing country benefits. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has become a large-scale and popular cooperation platform in the world. It is expected that more and more countries and organizations will join in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and achieve high-quality development and a brighter future through cooperation.

Strengthen the cooperation between Afghanistan and China to form a good interaction

Oman Press Group Editor-in-Chief Hamoud Al Mahriz

The friendship between Oman and China has a long history and the ancient Silk Road will connect each other. In recent years, under the promotion of the leaders of Afghanistan and China, the relationship between the two countries has been further strengthened. In 2018, Afghanistan and China established a strategic partnership. Oman actively supports and participates in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and is one of the founding members of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. China is one of Oman’s most important trading partners.

After long-term development, the relationship between Arab countries and China has become a model of international relations, and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the China-Arab Cooperation Forum has become a bond for enhancing cooperation. The Global Development Initiative has contributed Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions to promoting global common development.

At the end of 2019, I visited China at the invitation of People’s Daily to participate in the second short-term visiting class of the “Belt and Road” News Cooperation Alliance. This is a very good opportunity for me to have a close contact with the life of the Chinese people, understand Chinese culture, and have a personal experience of China‘s development. There is no doubt about the importance of the Belt and Road Media Cooperation Forum, which brings together participants from different countries, puts forward many visions and perspectives, and demonstrates the important role of the media in promoting cooperation between countries. I believe that the “Belt and Road” Media Cooperation Forum will further promote Omani and Chinese media cooperation and form a good interactive relationship.

Docking cooperation planning to solve development problems

Isabel De Leon, News Editor-in-Chief, Manila Bulletin

China‘s joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative aims to strengthen the cooperation between China and the co-construction countries, such as cooperation in infrastructure construction such as connectivity. The “Build, Build, Build” plan implemented in the Philippines in recent years is regarded as the most ambitious infrastructure construction plan in the history of the Philippines. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and the “Build, Build, Build” plan are very consistent, and the two have achieved effective connection.

Many projects under the “Build, Build, Build” program involve Chinese loans, investment or assistance. For example, the Pasig River Bridge Project aided by China has greatly eased the congestion in the capital Manila; the Chikou River Irrigation Project has irrigated vast farmland; the Kaliwa Dam Project will provide 600,000 tons of water per day in the capital circle after its completion…

The Global Development Initiative has pointed out the path for solving development problems and realizing the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals as scheduled, which will help the world achieve a higher level of development. In this uncertain world, the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and global development initiatives have provided important stabilizing forces for human development.

Excavating live stories to build a bridge of cooperation

Peter Kazinovski, editor-in-chief of the Polish Tribune

As a country jointly building the “Belt and Road”, Poland actively responded to and supported the “Belt and Road” initiative proposed by China, applied for joining the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank as a founding member, and was the first to sign the “Belt and Road” intergovernmental memorandum of understanding with China. one of the countries. Poland is China‘s largest trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe, and China is also Poland’s largest trading partner in Asia. The level of trade between Poland and China has been continuously improved, and the relationship between the two countries has deepened and solidified.

In the past 10 years, Poland and China have had frequent high-level interactions, high economic and trade cooperation, fruitful cultural exchanges, and close personnel exchanges, especially the operation of China-Europe trains. A new development opportunity has come. Standing at the height of global development, building a community with a shared future for mankind is an inevitable trend in historical development. Poland-China cooperation has a positive role in promoting bilateral relations and regional relations.

Media cooperation plays a unique role in promoting the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. The media reports objectively and impartially on the development and cooperation of countries jointly building the “Belt and Road”, which plays a very important role in enhancing mutual understanding among all parties. The Polish Tribune is a member of the “Belt and Road” news cooperation alliance. We have enhanced understanding and feelings through cooperation. I sincerely hope that more media can participate in the reports on the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, discover vivid stories, and build understanding and communication in a turbulent and changing world. bridge to enhance mutual cooperation and goodwill.

Share development experience and contribute wisdom

Jack Mwewa, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Daily Mail, Zambia

In Zambia and many countries in Africa, infrastructure such as roads and buildings constructed by Chinese companies can be seen everywhere. Under the framework of jointly building the “Belt and Road”, African countries have strengthened cooperation with China and achieved many tangible results in economic development and improvement of people’s livelihood.

Many media from countries jointly building the “Belt and Road” work together to increase people’s understanding and understanding of the “Belt and Road” initiative, and tell the world colorful stories that promote development and benefit the people. The “Belt and Road” Media Cooperation Forum with the theme of “Focusing on Global Development and Deepening Connectivity” is at the right time, and has gathered consensus and synergy to promote the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road”. We look forward to taking this opportunity to deepen media cooperation, seek common development opportunities, and continue to contribute wisdom and strength to the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”.

As the world‘s second largest economy, China not only strives to promote its own high-quality development, but also strives to promote the common development of developing countries. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” is a practical platform for promoting common development and sharing development experience. Kaunda, an older generation leader of Zambia, once praised “China is a great friend of all Africa, a generous friend and an all-weather friend”, and this evaluation is still accurate, vivid and vivid today.

Carry out cooperation and exchanges to promote people’s livelihood

Larry Gomez, General Manager of Costa Rica Offshore Television

In Costa Rica, we are seeing more and more Chinese brands become popular, such as Huawei phones. Products made in China have entered people’s daily lives. Especially under the promotion of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, Costa Rica and China have more frequent economic and trade exchanges, and people’s living conditions have been improved as a result.

Thanks to the educational cooperation agreement signed between the two countries, more Costa Rican students now have the opportunity to learn Chinese. Many of them hope to engage in work related to China. Some students plan their career development prospects by learning Chinese as an entry point. . In recent years, Costa Rica and China have carried out extensive cooperation in the field of communications, enabling Costa Ricans to obtain better services. Looking at the American continent, many countries have expanded cooperation with China in various fields, including infrastructure construction, technology research and development, and people-benefiting projects. It can be said that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has greatly benefited the people of the American continent.

Colombia and China have great potential for media cooperation. People who cannot go to China in person can, under the media exchange and cooperation mechanism of the two countries, enhance their understanding of each other through TV dramas, documentaries and music. Through information sharing, the media of the two countries can not only let the Costa Rican people understand China‘s development, but also let the Chinese people perceive Latin American culture, and achieve a win-win situation in exchanges and interactions.

Expand cooperation space to meet people’s needs

Lim Kee Vu Ta, Founder and Executive Director of Fresh News Cambodia

The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” injects vitality into the promotion of global development and brings major development opportunities for the joint construction of the country. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” is deeply rooted in Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries, and its achievements are welcomed by the local people.

Strengthening cooperation in infrastructure construction and promoting people-to-people bonds are both important elements of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. People who build a country need to have a deeper understanding of the Belt and Road Initiative and its importance in promoting common development and enhancing exchanges. In this regard, the media of jointly building the country plays an irreplaceable role. In Cambodia, the public’s awareness and understanding of the “Belt and Road” initiative mostly come from the media. To realize the vision of jointly building the “Belt and Road” and increase the public’s recognition of construction projects, it is necessary for the media to better explain the connotation of jointly building the “Belt and Road” to the audience.

The Cambodian and Chinese media should strengthen cooperation, expand cooperation space, and publicize the fruitful results of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” to the people of the two countries. China has helped Cambodia build roads and bridges, and completed many infrastructure construction projects. These are all vivid reporting materials. The media is a bridge for the public to understand the world. Cambodian and Chinese media can increase exchanges, share resources, and better meet the public’s needs for understanding the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”.

Bringing together different perspectives to create a better future

Marcos de Oliveira, publisher of Brazil’s “Business Herald”

In 2017, I went to Dunhuang City, Gansu Province in northwest China to attend the “Belt and Road” Media Cooperation Forum. The local modern airport and wide highways heralded huge development potential, which left a deep impression on me. Dunhuang has a long history, and its past is connected with a magical passage that communicated the trade and culture of ancient Eurasia – the ancient Silk Road. Its future is closely related to the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” proposed by China.

The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” upholds the concept of win-win cooperation, promotes the development of globalization in an inclusive and sustainable direction, and provides development opportunities for all countries in the world. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” will not only pave the way for business exchanges, but also create new impetus for the global economy, from which countries around the world, including Brazil, can benefit. Each country should seek its own development path within the framework of global cooperation. We are in a world of turbulence and change, and the co-construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative offers practical Chinese solutions to sustainable development. This will promote cooperation between different countries, so that countries can achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

Today’s world is full of opportunities and challenges, and it is the media’s responsibility to accurately convey the new changes taking place in the world to their own audiences. The “Belt and Road” media cooperation forum will be held, and media from different countries will bring different perspectives of information to promote people to form a more objective understanding of today’s world. The holding of the forum will further promote the exchange of global information and promote the joint efforts of countries and regions to create a better future.

Deepen friendly cooperation and tell the story of joint construction

Olsidia Gora Hodak, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Croatian magazine The Nation

At present, the world is facing an increase in unstable factors, and the resulting conflicts and tensions have had a serious impact on the global economic recovery. Against this background, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, as a global open cooperation platform, has provided valuable impetus for the cooperation and development of various countries. Over the past 9 years, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has achieved fruitful results, and Croatia is also one of the countries that have benefited from it.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Croatia and China, and the two countries have always maintained friendly exchanges. The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and maintained close cooperation. The most notable achievement is the recently completed Peljesac Bridge, which connects the north and south of Croatia for the first time. Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic and other dignitaries visited the bridge, and major Croatian media also fully reported on the bridge construction. The completion of the bridge on schedule reflects the advantages of Chinese enterprises in terms of construction speed, work quality and project management. At the same time, Chinese companies have gained valuable experience by entering the European market and pragmatically cooperating with international companies.

The media is an important channel for strengthening people-to-people bonds among countries. The Belt and Road Media Cooperation Forum will further promote media cooperation and mutual trust among countries along the Belt and Road. In the future, we will continue to strengthen exchanges with People’s Daily and the media of various countries, and tell the story of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”.

(Reporters Shen Xiaoxiao, Zhou Hanbo, Yu Yang, Peng Min, Chen Yiming, Yan Yunming, Zhao Yipu, Xie Yahong interviewed and sorted out)