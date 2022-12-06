Deeply remember Comrade Jiang Zemin | Chen Zhengxing: He is a good leader who cares about the people and respects justiceFly into the homes of ordinary people

A good leader who cares about the people and respects justice

Chen Zhengxing

I was shocked to hear the sad news of the unfortunate death of the beloved old leader Comrade Jiang Zemin, and I was very saddened. When Comrade Jiang Zemin was the leader of Shanghai in the 1980s, I reported to him many times, accepted his instructions, and listened to his teachings. Scenes of precious scenes immediately appeared in my mind, arousing my deep memory of the old leader. Comrade Jiang Zemin will always live in our hearts.

I have been in contact with the old leader of Zemin for many years. I deeply feel that he is a good leader who is talented, decisive, wise, open-minded, studious, approachable, down-to-earth, and respectful. He is a leader worthy of our respect. By. I recall specific “little” things from my own experience.

Caring for the people, meticulous and down-to-earth style

When Comrade Zemin first came to Shanghai, Shanghai’s urban infrastructure was outdated and weak. Housing shortages, traffic congestion, and serious pollution plague citizens’ daily lives. Among them, the low drainage capacity of the urban area is very prominent. Whenever there is a typhoon or a large water pipe burst, many areas are severely flooded, causing flooding in many low-lying areas. Comrade Zemin often went deep into the scene, wading into the water to inspect the disaster situation, condolences to the citizens, and was anxious about the urgent needs of the citizens. He took the strengthening of sewer engineering construction as an important content of the ten practical things that the municipal government he founded would do for the citizens every year. At that time, I was the deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Construction Committee and the executive deputy commander of Shanghai’s flood control and disaster relief, and I often accompanied him to inspect disaster situations. During the inspection process, he always asked about the situation first, listened to expert opinions, and then gave instructions. One late night, he personally called my home and asked if I could make him a pocket map of the important underground pipeline network in downtown Shanghai so that he could keep it in his briefcase and check it at any time. I was moved by his meticulous and down-to-earth work style, and immediately organized all pipeline units to complete the submission to him within a week.

At the beginning of 1988, Comrade Jiang Zemin, as the secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, specially led a 26-member delegation composed of the leaders of various ministries, commissions, and major bureaus in Shanghai to study and inspect Guangdong, where the reform and opening up was earlier. I participated in the inspection as a representative of the Municipal Construction Committee. One day, during the break at noon, he took me alone to take a small car to visit the first elevated road in Guangzhou. He went back and forth around the elevated road, inspected the construction of the elevated structure in detail, asked me some specific technical questions, and instructed and encouraged our city. After returning to Shanghai, the construction committee must study the construction of elevated roads as soon as possible, so as to ease the traffic in Shanghai urban area as soon as possible. Since then, Shanghai has built inner ring elevated roads and so on.

Caring for subordinates and helping solve work difficulties

One day in the midsummer of 1988, there was a torrential rain, and many places in the urban area were severely flooded. Comrade Zemin had just returned to Shanghai from a business trip. When he got off the train, he went directly to the low-lying areas of Luwan District to inspect the disaster situation and condolences to the affected residents. I accompanied him there. Report the weather and disaster situation to him from the seat. After the report, in order to let him sit more comfortably, I moved to another seat. After a while, he patted the seat next to him and asked, “Where did Chen Zhengxing go?” I thought he was going to ask me about my situation again, so I immediately sat next to him again. Unexpectedly, he smiled kindly at me and covered my left hand with his left hand. I said next to my ear: “Your errand is not good!” Suddenly, a warm current rushed into my heart. The secretary of the municipal party committee was so considerate of his subordinates, and all my hard work disappeared all of a sudden.

At the end of 1986, the first gas plant in Pudong, a key practical project in Shanghai that I was responsible for leading the construction, was about to be completed, and the municipal government was scheduled to hold a commissioning ceremony on December 26. More than ten days before the start of production, the construction unit responsible for the construction of the gas tank in the factory replied that it could not be completed on schedule. I was very anxious, but because the construction unit was related to Baosteel, I could not directly direct it. After reporting to Comrade Zemin and asking him to contact and support him, Comrade Zemin was anxious about our urgency and immediately contacted Baosteel. Afterwards, the construction unit strengthened its construction force, Finally, the gas holder project was completed on schedule, the difficulties were solved, and the gas plant was put into operation on schedule. Under the leadership of Comrade Zemin, the work is supported and the mood is very comfortable.

Love and justice, very humane

Comrade Zemin is very affectionate and righteous to the old subordinates who have worked together. After he went to Beijing to serve as the party’s general secretary, whenever he went to Shanghai for inspections and saw old subordinates, he would take the initiative to greet him, ask about the health and well-being, and be approachable. On the eve of the commissioning of the first subway in Shanghai, he was accompanied by Secretary Wu Bangguo and Mayor Huang Ju to inspect Caobao Road Subway Station, and I accompanied him to receive him. Comrade Zemin got out of the car and saw me greet him, smiled and said: “You are here too.” Comrade Bangguo introduced: “Zhengxing is the deputy secretary-general of the municipal government.” Where is Keqiang?” Comrade Huang Ju said: “Keqiang has gone to work in the Pudong Development Zone.” He still remembers caring for us old subordinates in his busy schedule, which makes people feel warm and kind.

In 2000, during his stay in Shanghai, Comrade Zemin specially met with the leaders of our four teams in Shanghai in front of the Municipal Party Committee Building on Kangping Road and took a group photo with them. During the Spring Festival in 2009 and 2016, he made a special trip to meet with those old comrades who had worked with us in Shanghai. We were very touched by the reunion and group photo. All these fully demonstrate that Comrade Jiang Zemin is a great man who values ​​love and righteousness.