Def, today the Meloni government votes on the budget variance

Parliament returns to vote on the Def after yesterday’s slide in the House. She made “a bad impression, I think everyone should be held accountable”, in the words of the prime minister Giorgia Meloni from London, to which his party apologized today. “No political problem, it’s that the deputies either don’t know or don’t realize”, commented the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, forced to join the Ecofin in the afternoon only after the vote. Right from Stockholm, the EU commissioner Paul Gentiloni he said he trusted today for the approval of the Def. Moments of tension for the green Angelo Bonelli who fell ill after his speech in the Chamber.
Opposition to attack when Foti recalls absences, tussle in the Chamber
Tussle in the Chamber where the session was suspended. While the deputies of the Democratic Party left the Chamber after an attack by Tommaso Foti (FdI) a Deborah Seracchiani, Nice Stump of the Democratic Party rushed towards the FdI benches. The clerks intervened and shoves flew.
The president of the deputies of the Brothers of Italy pointed the finger at the opposition. “I would advise the opposition to look at their absences, there is no bridge for the majority and a bridge for the opposition, there is a common sense of responsibility”.
“What are you saying? Shame on you! Stop it”, many opposition deputies yelled at him. Especially vehement she was Deborah Serracchiani.
Molinari (Lega): “Lega assumes responsibility but we can only say thanks to Giorgetti”
“We take our share of responsibility but there is no political crisis, no message that we wanted to give to any minister and indeed as regards Giorgetti we say thank you for what he has done”. Thus the group leader of the League in the Chamber, Richard Molinariduring the explanations of vote in the House on the Def and the new report on the budget variance, after yesterday’s rejection.
What we have seen is due to the iconoclastic struggle that wanted to cut the number of parliamentarians, but without cutting the rest, the commissions and their members. And those who are on errands abroad are not doing the May Day bridge, but are working for the community. Only those who see Parliament as an alternative to unemployment or a clerical job can think that those who are not here to push the button are on vacation”.
Barelli (FI), no current political crisis
“There is no political crisis underway, the majority parties that support the government are united”. The parent company of Forza Italia said it in the Chamber, Paolo Barellispeaking in the Chamber in explanation of vote on the Def and on the budget variance, referring to what happened yesterday, when the majority went under.
Session Camera suspended due to illness Bonelli, then resumed
The co-spokesman of Green Europe and AVS deputy, Angelo Bonellifell ill in the Chamber, shortly after his intervention in the explanation of vote on the Def.
“A dizziness”, some deputies report as they leave the hemicycle. The parliamentary assistants immediately arrived to help the deputy. After a few minutes, the session resumed. Bonelli was accompanied to the infirmary, explains another deputy.
Lupi: “We have to apologize but the opposition cannot rejoice”
“When mistakes are made, one apologizes and tries to understand what happened by looking at responsibility. Accidents along the way can be remedied, but the lesson is that the responsibility of Parliament, of every single parliamentarian, is fundamental. Of all , majority and opposition, which cannot rejoice at what happened yesterday”. The leader of We Moderates said it, Maurizio Lupi, in the Chamber in the Chamber during the explanations of vote on the Def and on the new Report on budget variance. “We understand and learn from mistakes but we are proud of the challenge that has been entrusted to us, that of changing Italy”, concluded Lupi.
Undersecretary Freni: “Balances unchanged in the new government report on recourse to debt”
Balances unchanged in the new government report for borrowing. The authorization request, which will be voted on by the Chamber, will allow the executive to employ 3.4 billion this year and 4.5 next year. “Compared to the first report, the adjustment path and the figures have not changed in any way”, explained the Undersecretary for the Economy Federico Freni after the general discussion. “The European Commission – he added – will be informed of the parliamentary debate by sending the Def and all related documents”. Compared to the first version, the new report specifies that part of the aid will be destined to support families with children.
After the general discussion on De. Off to the explanations of vote
The general discussion on the Def and on the new Report to Parliament ended in the Chamber. Work will resume at 10 with the explanations of vote.
Tremaglia (FdI): “We apologize to the Italians and to Meloni”
“Yesterday we were here, we weren’t at home. There was no one out and about. We were present in the Chamber yesterday, we had 5 absentees like Fdi, most of them for health reasons. Having said that, we have to assume our responsibility. We must apologize to our constituents and to the government, which is working well. We must apologize, I personally, to President Meloni, who has always set an example of humility and seriousness to us at Fdi”. The deputy of Fratelli d’Italia said so Andrea Tremagliaspeaking in the Chamber during the general discussion on the Def and on the new Report to Parliament.
Wrong (M5s): “Yesterday a shameful page”
Yesterday in the House in the Chamber “a shameful page of an unprepared majority was written. Yesterday this government was rejected by its own parliamentary team. While they are saying that the basic income must be deprived of those who do not have a job, they who have an armchair are not doing their duty. And today they are resubmitting a report for the budget variance to which, compared to the previous one, seven words have been added: ‘As well as to support families with children’, which therefore were be forgotten. It is the government of shame. This majority should do only one thing, keep quiet and apologize to the Italian people”. She said it daniela crookedof the Movimento 5 Stelle, during the discussion in the Chamber of Deputies on the new report on the budget variance.
The general discussion is underway in the Chamber
The general discussion of the Def approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers is underway in the Chamber of Deputies after the majority resolution on the budget variance had been rejected in Montecitorio. As established by the group leader, the explanations of vote will be broadcast live on TV at 10.00 followed by the vote on the resolutions at 11.30.
Gentiloni: “I trust today on Def”
“I trust today”. The European Commissioner for the Economy said so Paul Gentiloni, asked about the lack of approval yesterday of the Def and in particular if he is worried about it. Gentiloni spoke about it upon arrival at the informal Ecofin in Stockholm.