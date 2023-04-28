Def, today the Meloni government votes on the budget variance

Opposition to attack when Foti recalls absences, tussle in the Chamber

Tussle in the Chamber where the session was suspended. While the deputies of the Democratic Party left the Chamber after an attack by Tommaso Foti (FdI) a Deborah Seracchiani, Nice Stump of the Democratic Party rushed towards the FdI benches. The clerks intervened and shoves flew.

The president of the deputies of the Brothers of Italy pointed the finger at the opposition. “I would advise the opposition to look at their absences, there is no bridge for the majority and a bridge for the opposition, there is a common sense of responsibility”.

“What are you saying? Shame on you! Stop it”, many opposition deputies yelled at him. Especially vehement she was Deborah Serracchiani.