Def, tussle in the Chamber during the intervention of Foti (FdI): Pd leaves the Chamber, Fontana suspends the session

Tussle this morning in the Chamber where the session was suspended. While the deputies of the Democratic Party left the Chamber after an attack by Thomas Foti (Trust) a Deborah Seracchiani, Nico Stumpo of the Democratic Party rushed towards the Fdi benches. The clerks intervened and pretended shoves. Thomas Foti contested the fact that Debora Serracchiani had said that Andrea Delmastro should resign due to his absence in the Chamber yesterday at the vote on the Def. “Too bad at the end the only one who resigned was her”. At that point, the deputies of the Democratic Party began to leave the Chamber while the Fdi shouted “Out, Out!” In chorus. In the meantime Stumpo, who had already been called to order by President Lorenzo Fontana, headed to the Fdi benches, where he was blocked by clerks but there has been contact with Fdi colleagues.

