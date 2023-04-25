Default risk for the US with the Republicans playing into Xi and Putin’s hands

12
Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy is making a ransom note. His hostages are America’s economy and credibility. McCarthy warned that if the President Biden will not accept huge cuts in education, health care, food assistance for poor children, House Republicans will refuse to raise the federal government’s debt ceiling at the risk, theoretically, of triggering a global financial crisis.
See also Australia: World War II sunken ship carrying over 1,000 POWs and civilians found - Xinhua English.news.cn