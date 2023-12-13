Default votes in Africa ~ dohouatt

Last week, in Ivory Coast, the extension of municipal elections took place. Rebelote. In fact, the same people, with a few exceptions, received the most votes; the votes of the people. We expected it.

Hectic municipal elections

Municipal elections have been resumed in several cities in Côte d’Ivoire. The Ivorian Electoral Commission estimated that they were tainted by proven irregularities. The towns concerned were as follows: Dabakala, Gohitafla, Koumabala, Sarhala, Kouibly, Oumé, San-Pédro, Tiassalé, Ferkessédougou… In these areas, the municipal councils, each with their own reason, thought they would emerge victorious. The votes dashed hopes. The same candidates repeated the same slogans: “electric poles in all the villages of the constituency, even in the fields”, “running water, do you want it, take what you need”, “You want roads, I swear to you that highways will pass in front of your doors.” Also the people lured by these fanciful offers will still be fooled. However, we vote for an individual because we think he will take his money out of his pocket to treat us to braised chicken every weekend. In short, we are voting for a dream.

A politician, a dream merchant

A reality arises from this election, from these votes, like thousands of others that took place long before. Indeed, in Africa, we vote by affinity. A very selective affinity in short, or perhaps to a broader extent, out of interest. I vote for this candidate over someone else because he is my brother, my cousin, a member of my family. Furthermore, I vote for him, because he promised me a place in the civil service, to finance my unrealizable project. African politicians only know how to do one thing: sell dreams.

Votes, a matter of affinity

Also, a few years earlier, I was asked by one of my cousins ​​in these words: “Who are you going to vote for in the upcoming elections?” » In Africa, between brothers, these kinds of questions are quite common and unlike Westerners, they are answered sincerely, without ambiguity. This is what I did, not without considering the wrath that this would arouse in my cousin: “I am waiting, first, to read the political offers of the candidates. Whoever has a realistic response that meets my expectations will have my vote.” He became furious. That wasn’t what he expected from me as a response. He added: “Are you going to leave the candidate your brother supports to give your vote to another? »

However, this reaction is very common in our country. We do not vote according to a program, but according to emotional, ethnic, religious ties. However, the votes are based on a clear political offer. I still can’t understand the mechanism that goes on in the minds of voters so that they always manage to be fooled by the same two-faced slogans. Indeed, there are too many situations, in short parasitic, which undermine the development of African countries.

Elections in Africa, a dead end

Many voters refuse to see beyond themselves. We are in a sort of identity navel-gazing which means that we refuse to see an election holistically. It breaks my heart to see young people giving up like this. Indeed, as said Nicole Hamouche in one of these blogs: » I have no choice, I have to vote for someone or someone else.l. Car, he’s family, he’s a childhood friend... » I want to say to these young people: “Who put a knife to your throat? “.