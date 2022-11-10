[Epoch Times, November 09, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Chen Ting comprehensive report) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Ron DeSantis) is expected to defeat his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist (Charlie Crist). That could cement DeSantis’ growing influence in Florida, as well as in the Republican Party.

NBC and ABC announced DeSantis’ victory at around 8 p.m. Tuesday (November 8).

At 8 p.m. ET, Decision Desk HQ predicted DeSantis as the winner. With more than 86 percent of the votes counted as of 8:30 p.m. ET, DeSantis had 58 percent of the vote, while Crist had 41 percent, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Four years ago, DeSantis won his first gubernatorial term by a narrow margin. Since then, however, his conservative agenda has been embraced by the Sunshine State and has gradually become a near-invincible political force in his hometown.

Christ, himself a former Republican governor of Florida, left the Republican party more than a decade ago to eventually win a House seat as a Democrat in 2016. Throughout the campaign, he cast himself as a moderate, trying to counter DeSantis’ strong style.

But DeSantis proved to be a particularly tough opponent. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, he defied the odds and supported Florida’s economy. That earned him praise from many Republicans, who quickly began to see him as a potential 2024 presidential nominee.

The Sunshine State was once America’s largest and most volatile battleground state, but in recent years Republicans have gained a huge advantage in the state. Republicans outnumbered Democrats in voter registration last year, and the gap continues to widen.

DeSantis also benefited from the Republican Party’s growing influence among Hispanic voters in the state. Throughout the campaign, DeSantis has been leading in the polls, even by double-digit margins in some surveys.

DeSantis’ landslide victory has sparked speculation that he could run for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

If he does run, he is expected to face a fierce rivalry with former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly hinted at the idea of ​​him running for the White House again.

On the eve of the midterm elections, Trump said at a campaign rally that he would make a major announcement on Nov. 15. It has been speculated that Trump may announce his candidacy in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

