Defense cooperation, economic security, semiconductors, war in Ukraine, China and North Korea: these are the topics that the Japanese premier Fumio Kishida addresses in the tour that has just begun in Europe and the United States, which takes him to Rome on 10 January, where meets the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. In Paris, Kishida has already seen Emmanuel Macron on January 9. The next stops are London, Ottawa and Washington. Between 19 and 21 May, Japan will host the summit of the G7 industrial powers in Hiroshima: the visits to Europe and the United States serve precisely to prepare the way.

The bilateral with Meloni

Kishida and Meloni were supposed to meet during the G20 in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022, but the bilateral meeting fell through due to a series of schedule changes. On that occasion, the Japanese premier met the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and this explains the fact that the tour does not include a stop in Berlin.

The visits to Italy and the United Kingdom take place after the announcement of the agreement between the three countries for the development of a new fighter jet (the Tempest fighter), which sees the collaboration between Leonardo, BAE System, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in the platform joint Global Combat Air Programme, which will be worked on from 2024 and which should become operational in 2035.

In addition to defence, Kishida and Meloni will be discussing joint projects in the field of energy and the development of sustainable sources, starting with hydrogen and mobility.

In the railway field, Hitachi Rail and Trenitalia have developed the “Blues” hybrid train. There are also joint investment programs between Eni and the Japanese biotech company Euglena, as well as the Malaysian energy company Petronas, for the opening of a biorefinery in Southeast Asia

Relations with London

Japan is discussing forms of cooperation between the armed forces with the United Kingdom, with the possibility of removing obstacles to the holding of joint military exercises in both countries. In addition to the Japan-US security treaty, which allows US troops to be stationed in Japan, Tokyo has a similar agreement only with Australia.