On June 15 local time, the two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers was held in Brussels. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said before the meeting that the focus of the meeting was to discuss further strengthening military input to Ukraine and to prepare for the NATO summit to be held next month.



Stoltenberg said that during the meeting, the defense ministers of NATO countries will hold informal meetings with some defense contractors in NATO member countries, and issues including increasing ammunition production will be discussed at the meeting. According to media reports, the heads of 25 large western defense companies will attend the meeting. Stoltenberg also claimed that the defense ministers’ meeting will also discuss the so-called “multi-year support package” for Ukraine.

In the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the United States and NATO have increased their supply of weapons to the battlefield and continued to fight against each other, which has long been opposed by all parties. Former Italian Prime Minister Conte said on the 11th that the policies of the United States and the West are wrong.

Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte: I said at the beginning that once the method of supplying weapons to Ukraine is adopted, it will in turn force Europe to fall into it step by step. Even if the stakes are getting higher, the conflict must continue to escalate. Wouldn’t it be wiser to sit back at the negotiating table?

Today, NATO has even invited large Western defense contractors to the front of the stage. Behind the continuous fire is the military-industrial complex that has made a fortune in war.

British media person Richard Medhurst: It is the United States that makes this happen and makes money from it. Because when you provide Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, arms and equipment and everything you can think of for soldiers to use, some people will make money, and there will be companies that produce these equipment and make profits from it.