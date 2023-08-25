Defense Files Motion to Acquit Félix Verdejo Sánchez of Federal Charges in Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz Murder Case

Defense Files Motion to Acquit Félix Verdejo Sánchez of Kidnapping and Murder Charges

The defense team representing Félix Verdejo Sánchez, who was convicted in the case of the murder of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz, has filed a motion for the federal court to acquit him of two charges. The motion argues that the government failed to prove the case “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The charges in question are charge 2 and 4, which accuse Verdejo of kidnapping resulting in the death of Rodríguez Ortiz and the death of an unborn child, respectively. These were the only two charges for which the jury reached unanimity.

However, the defense asserts that the testimony of co-defendant Luiz Cádiz Martínez, which directly implicated Verdejo, lacked evidence to support it. They argue that no evidence was presented to corroborate Cádiz Martínez’s statements. The defense also points out that Cádiz Martínez pleaded guilty to carjacking resulting in death, not kidnapping resulting in death.

The defense further highlights multiple details of Cádiz Martínez’s testimony that they believe were uncorroborated, including the alleged fist Verdejo gave the victim and the cleaning of the vehicle after the crime. They argue that even the testimony of the government’s own expert contradicts and denies corroboration of Cádiz Martínez’s testimony.

In relation to count 4, the defense claims that no evidence was presented to show that Verdejo intentionally killed or aided and abetted the intentional murder of the unborn child. They insist that there is no evidence to confirm that Verdejo knew Rodríguez Ortiz was pregnant.

Citing a rule in federal jurisprudence, the defense asserts that none of the testimonies presented at the trial prove Verdejo’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. This is the second motion for acquittal that the defense has filed, as they also submitted one on July 11, which was denied by Judge Pedro Delgado Hernández.

The trial against Verdejo lasted 25 days, during which witnesses, extensive evidence, expert documents, photos, videos, and text messages were presented. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 3 at 2:00 pm.

Verdejo could face a potential life sentence if found guilty.

