27.03.2023

Massive demonstrations erupted late Sunday night in Israel, as tens of thousands took to the streets in protest over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s sudden dismissal of his defense minister who was critical of judicial reform. Israeli President Herzog today called on the government to halt the judicial reform process.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Late Sunday night (March 26), after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanjahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a large number of people took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest . People waved Israeli flags, chanted “democracy,” demanded Netanyahu’s resignation, and others gathered outside Netanyahu’s private residence. Authorities deployed security forces to fire water cannon on the crowd, and the protests tapered off after about 2 a.m. local time. The next day, some universities in Israel closed their doors in protest, and Histadrut, the country’s largest trade union, also announced a general strike. It is expected that airports, hospitals and other places will be affected.

On Sunday evening, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a one-line statement that read: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to fire Defense Minister Yoav Galante”. The day before he was fired, Galante made a televised speech saying that the judicial reform plan “may pose a clear, immediate and present threat to national security” and called on the Israeli government to suspend the promotion of the plan. At the same time, he also proposed to start a dialogue with those who oppose the reform before April 26.

israeli prime minister netanyahu



First caller to stop judicial reform fired

Galante was the first member of the Israeli cabinet to call for a halt to the judicial reform plan, which Netanyahu is believed to have fired because he opposed it. After his dismissal, Gallant reaffirmed his emphasis on Israel’s security on his personal Twitter, writing that “Israel’s national security has always been, and will always be, the mission of my life.”

Since January this year, the Israeli government has been committed to promoting judicial reforms, including allowing the parliament to veto Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority and empowering the government to appoint Supreme Court judges. Israel’s government says sweeping reforms are needed to rein in radical judges, giving elected lawmakers more power than unelected judges. But opponents believe that this move will undermine the rule of law and even pose a threat to Israel’s democracy. In the past three months, there have been many protests against this judicial reform plan in various parts of Israel. Some have questioned whether judicial reform would benefit Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges.

Urged by President to Halt Judicial Reform

According to the original plan, in the next week, Netanyahu will push the parliament to vote on the core content of judicial reform. However, after the large-scale protests late last night, many politicians came out to speak to Netanyahu.

israeli president herzog



Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday urged the government to halt its hotly contested reforms. “For the unity of the Israeli people and for the sake of responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately,” Herzog said on Twitter.

Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat and Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar have also suggested that Netanyahu stop the legislation. Barkat warned that reform plans had brought the country to the brink of civil war, saying: “Reform is necessary and we will do it, but not at the cost of civil war”.

Israel’s consul general in New York, Asaf Zamir, also announced his resignation following Gallant’s dismissal. In a statement posted on his personal Twitter, Zamir wrote that the firing of the defense minister was “a dangerous decision” and the process made him realize that he “can no longer represent this government”.

The Israeli government has yet to come forward

According to multiple media reports, considering the danger of the situation, Netanyahu held an emergency meeting last night. There were also rumors that Netanyahu had been expected to make a televised address on Monday morning, but he has yet to appear or make a public statement. Moderate lawmakers in his coalition have said they will agree to halt the reforms, but hardliners say they must go ahead despite protests and strikes.

In addition to the domestic backlash, the plan has also drawn criticism from the international community. The US government, its most important ally, expresses its “deep concern” and urges the Israeli authorities to find a compromise as soon as possible and preserve democratic values.

(comprehensive report)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.