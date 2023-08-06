Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon reaches five-year low, government credits control policies

Title: Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon Hits 5-Year Low in July, Data Shows

Subtitle: Government credits control policies for significant drop in deforestation rate

Date: [Insert Date]

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has seen a significant decline of 66% in July compared to the same period last year, reaching the lowest figure recorded in five years. The data released by the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva highlights the effectiveness of control policies implemented in the region.

According to the Ministries of Environment and Science and Technology, deforestation in July covered an area of approximately 193 square miles (500 km2), marking a significant drop of 66% compared to the same month in 2022, when the deforested area measured 574 square miles (1,487 km2).

The newly released data is based on the surveillance system of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). This achievement is particularly noteworthy as July is traditionally the peak season for deforestation due to the onset of dry weather in the region.

Marina Silva, the Brazilian Minister of the Environment, commended the “consistent drop” in deforestation rates and acknowledged a “virtuous cycle” in curbing impunity for environmental crimes in the Amazon.

Furthermore, deforestation rates have decreased by 7% annually until August, with 3,070 square miles (7,952 km2) deforested, representing the lowest value in four years. In contrast, during the same period between 2021 and 2022, deforestation reached a staggering 3,316 square miles (8,590 km2), according to official figures.

However, challenges remain, as the Cerrado, a biodiverse savannah region located in the southern Amazon, has experienced an increase in deforestation, with 2,455 square miles (6,359 km2) being destroyed over the past year. This represents the worst annual result for the Cerrado since the INPE series began in 2017.

In light of these developments, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his commitment to aligning control policies with other Amazon countries and their security forces to combat organized crime that has infiltrated many areas of the forest.

Deforestation remains the primary threat to the Amazon biome, which has lost more than 85 million hectares (211 million acres), equivalent to approximately 13% of its original area. Brazil, home to two-thirds of the world‘s rainforest, has been the main contributor to this destruction.

Livestock and soybean farming, driven by technological advancements, infrastructure development, and global demand for agricultural products, have been the major drivers of deforestation. Pará, a state in Brazil, has witnessed the highest deforestation rate, accounting for 41% of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon and making it the leading emitter of greenhouse gases among Brazilian states.

Apart from deforestation, other environmental threats in the Amazon include large hydroelectric dams, illegal logging, mining, and oil extraction, all of which lead to water pollution and disrupt indigenous communities. Lack of investment in infrastructure has also resulted in direct discharge of wastewater into waterways, impacting the region’s ecosystems.

The Amazon rainforest serves as a crucial carbon sink and plays a significant role in mitigating climate change. However, deforestation accelerates climate change by releasing more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, leading to reduced rainfall and increased temperatures. Recent studies indicate that the heavily deforested eastern part of the Amazon has transitioned from a carbon absorber to a carbon source, necessitating the reversal of half the deforestation in the area to maintain the rainforest as a buffer against climate change.

The release of this data coincides with the first summit of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (OTCA) since 2009, which is scheduled to take place in Belem, Brazil, next week. As part of this event, the ‘Amazon Dialogues’ will focus on various themes related to socio-bioeconomy, fire management, biodiversity, indigenous peoples, water management, and technical cooperation for the Amazon.

Environmental organizations and experts have hailed the significant drop in deforestation rates as an encouraging sign of effective command and control actions. However, continued efforts are necessary to address deforestation in the Amazon and protect this vital ecosystem, which has a profound impact on global climate stability.

Sources:

– National Institute for Space Research (INPE)

– Ministries of Environment and Science and Technology

– Nature journal

– Climate Observatory

