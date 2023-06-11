Dehydration symptoms | Magazine | Health

Many do not know how to recognize the symptoms of dehydration.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Andrey Arkusha

Dehydration occurs when our body loses more fluid than it gains, and when the normal water content in our body is reduced, there is a disturbance in the balance of minerals (salt and sugar), which significantly affects its functioning. According to the World Health Organization, water makes up more than two-thirds of a healthy human body, and most of all it helps maintain healthy digestion, expels toxins from the body and keeps our skin healthy.

As experts explain, the body is affected even when we lose a small amount of fluid. Dehydration is usually caused by a lack of fluids in the body, and the climate, the physical activity we engage in (especially in hot weather) and our diet can contribute to dehydration. This can also happen during certain illnesses, such as vomiting, diarrhea or sweating due to fever.

However, many people often do not know how to recognize the first symptoms of dehydration, which can lead to serious health problems. As doctors emphasize, some of the early warning signs of dehydration include:

feeling of thirst and dizziness

suva usta

fatigue

dark urine with an intense smell

reduced need to urinate

Let us remind you that the rule that has been around for years is that the recommended dose of eight glasses of water per day is necessary for the normal functioning of the body, and that if we feel thirsty at one point, we are considered to be on the verge of dehydration. However, that is not the real truth. Experts state that we do not need any more liquid than the amount that our body signals when we are thirsty.

(WORLD)