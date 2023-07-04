Dejan Ćirković Ćira lives in a hut | Entertainment

In the 1990s he was a big star of folk music, and then he decided to leave Serbia, devote himself to agriculture and now lives in a cabin.

Dejan Ćirković Ćira in the 90s he was rampant in the music scene and was one of the most famous singers of Grand, however he decided to leave the show and today lives a completely different life outside the borders of our country. Ćira has been living in Stuttgart for more than 25 years, and he spoke to the local media during the corona virus pandemic, and pointed out that he is having a hard time not being able to visit his relatives and family in Serbia, as well as that he can’t wait to return to his homeland. He also revealed that he lived in a cabin above Stuttgart and devoted himself to farming.

“I’ve been here since March of last year, now it will be exactly one year that I’ve been in the hut,” said the singer, who then decided to provide for himself in time, so he planted vegetables for his own needs.

“For now I only have garlic, but in the spring there will be other vegetables. Just in case it is found. I have no place to supply Germany with garlic,” said Ćira and added: “I hope that I will be able to come to Serbia in mid-March. It is forbidden to gather here, but we sometimes break the rules, although there are never more than two or three of us. Let’s get together when the weather is nice and grill with brandy.”

He recently explained how despite the curfew and lockdown he managed to earn something – “We hid, we worked to survive. I lived up there and no one asks me where I am or what I am. Only if I get caught, and when that happens, I get angry for everything, because the fines are big“, explained Ćira in “Grand Parade”, so when asked if he was really caught, he answered:

“No, we had a cellar in the house. It was known every Friday, joy until the morning, nobody touched us“.



Ćira is said to be one of the wittiest singers on stage. He once revealed that he overcame many difficult life situations thanks to his long-time friends from Serbia, and he helped him the most Saša Popović, with whom he was forced to cancel his cooperation.

Due to numerous television appearances, Ćira from Stuttgart comes to Belgrade, and from time to time it happens that he forgets to bring a more formal wardrobe, so he is forced to look for something in Popović’s closet. However, as he says, it no longer suits him – “He lost a lot of weight, so he shortened all his wardrobe there, shortened it there, it doesn’t suit me anymore. But it doesn’t matter, if the shoes are a smaller number, I burn my toes a little and for one shoot it’s not a problem“, joked Ćira and said that Saša comes to him as the main stylist with whom he stays when he stays in Serbia. Apart from ready-to-wear numbers, Popović and he have the same taste, so he often wears everything that Saša wears.

Although the corona virus prevented him from coming to Belgrade, the singer claims that he no longer has any fears about that. As he says, 2023 is certainly his year – “I have more goals, both my own and with the group ‘Ritam Srca’, Joca Dević and I started the group again. In Germany, I got a little lazy. I used to come to Serbia, but mostly to Aleksandrovac. I didn’t record anything for a long time, so I didn’t want to take someone’s minutes when I had nothing to promote”.



