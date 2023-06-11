Home » Dejan Dragojević about Aleksandra Nikolić | Entertainment
Aleksandra Nikolić won the sixth season of Zadruga, and her ex-boyfriend Dejan Dragojević gave his comment.

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Zadruga Official/Instagram/screenshot/dejan_dragojevic_official_

The starlet does not hide that he and the Tsar have big plans, and after her first announcement, Dejan Dragojević, whom Aleksanda cheated on with her current fiance, gave his comment. Let’s remind you, Dejan followed their engagement live from the studio in Šimanovci, and now he announced about her victory.

“Each season speaks for itself as well as for the winner. This season has said a lot about itself as well as the participants themselves, but…there are shows and ‘Narod pita’. Kudos to everyone, all the best,” said Dragojević in his own style.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

See Aleksandra in the Cooperative:

