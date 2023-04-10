Borca coach Dejan Mijatović was very harsh after the defeat against Crvena Zvezda and pointed the finger at the events in the ABA league.

Red Star struggled in Čačak in the match against the home team To fightersand after the game the coach Dejan Mijatović could be satisfied with what he saw on the floor. The crowd cheered their team, Hale and Novakovic played a great match, the centers were excellent in the jump, but in the end it was not enough for a sensation.

“Congratulations to Zvezda on the victory and congratulations to my boys who left their hearts on the floor, they really burned out and gave their all. Playing against Red Star, which is a Euroleague team, managing to outplay them, to have 15 points against their 9 in the counterattack. We had control over some essential and important segments of the game that we didn’t have in previous matches with Red Star, so we managed to cope. In the end, that longer bench and rotation and quality came to the foreMijatović said.

He then thanked the audience, which once again filled the hall and was with his boys for the entire 40 minutes. With all that, not a single bad gesture was shown to the other side.

“Big congratulations to the audience from Čačan, which showed such breadth that the best audience is certainly in this area. Greet both teams with applause, cheer for your own team like that, without insulting the opposing team, without whistling, that can only be done by an audience that has been watching the best basketball for over 30 years. With that, I am proud of my people from Čačan“, he said, and at the end sent a strong message!

The fighter is fighting for survival with MZT and Mornar and will need a victory in Podgorica against Budućnost in the last round if he wants to stay in the elite, and the coach of the team from Morava spoke about “various events” in the last few rounds of the ABA league.

“We turn to the match in Podgorica, there are still 40 minutes left. I don’t know what to say about these developments around the last three or four rounds. I hope the truth will come out when this is all over. Congratulations again to my boys for everything they gave because psychologically it was difficult for them to play this game because of everything that was going on. That’s it“, finished Dejan Mijatović.