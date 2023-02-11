The spectacular finish of the match in Greece did not please Partizan and Zvezda.

Source: Profimedia

The basketball players of Panathinaikos had everything in their hands against Valencia in the 24th round of the Euroleague, but in the end they left the home court with their heads down. Three-pointer by Chris Jones for 92:91 with the sound of the siren, she shocked the fans in the hall, the players of the Greek giant, coach Dejan Radonjić, but also Partizan and Crvena zvezda, who were hoping for a setback for the Spanish team.

This is also the case with Valencia, which as of tonight has a score of 13-11 and is an extremely serious candidate for one of the places that lead to the playoffs. The Spanish team is currently tied for sixth position with the same score as Partizan, Žalgiris and Baskonia. The situation in the table is such that the last ten rounds will be extremely interesting, and the Serbian teams will obviously fight for a place in the Top 8 until the last round. Check out the Jones trio:

As for the match, Jones was the most responsible for his team’s triumph. He marked the match in Athens with 24 points and led the team in which Aleksander stood out with 16 and Klaver with 13 points. In the defeated team, Lee with 25 and Gudaitis with 23 points were better than others, while Tomas (13) and Bacon (10) also scored in double figures.

After this failure, the Panathinaikos team has only eight wins in the Euroleague so far, so they are far from the fight for the playoffs. This is another season to forget for the Greek team, which announced higher ambitions at the beginning of the season and failed to achieve them.

