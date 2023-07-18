dejan rasevic ends his career | Sport

Dejan Rašević ends his career.

Dejan Rašević, one of the most famous and best soccer players from Foča in recent history, will put an end to his playing career on Wednesday!

The winger, who will celebrate his 40th birthday in November, will say goodbye to active football in a friendly match between his native Sutjeska and Velež from Mostar, which will be played at the City Stadium in Foča, under the floodlights (20:00).

Dejan Rašević grew up in Sutjeska, in whose senior team he made his debut back in 2001, and after a rich career, during which he played in numerous clubs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, he returned to Sutjeska in the summer of 2017.

Apart from Sutjeska, he also played for Radnik, Leotar, Slavija, Borac, Velež and Drina from Zvornik, and recently, apart from competition, Rašević also had coaching duties in Sutjeska, given that he is employed as a coach of junior teams in the club. .

During his career, Rašević played 162 matches in the First League of Republika Srpska and scored 43 goals, while in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina he scored 26 goals in 140 matches.

