Dejan Stanković is definitely leaving Sampdoria Sports

World

The Serbian coach is no longer the head of Sampdoria’s coaching staff. Finally, he sent an emotional message.

Izvor: Profimedia/Independent Photo Agency/Alamy Live News

“This will be the last match”, said Dejan Stanković before visiting Napoli in the final round of the Serie A season. “I won’t be here next season. It was a very difficult season, from every angle,” he added.

In addition to being relegated from the league, Sampdoria was also existentially threatened in the previous days, because there was a possibility of going down to the amateur level and starting over, but Massimo Ferrero accepted the offer of Leeds owner Andrea Radricani to take over the club and register it. for competition in Serie B.

“The club had to make a decision and I understood that in the conversation with the president Marco Lano. They made the right decision to save Sampdoria, to the joy of all the fans, including myself.”

Stanković failed to keep the team in the league and left it after only three wins in 29 matches in Serie A. Nevertheless, he said that even in such a difficult year, he learned certain lessons. “I learned here how to love the club, how to defend the club and I want to thank everyone for staying with us. I will never forget these eight months. These fans are really a ray of light in this endless tunnel.”

However, in the farewell interview, Stanković had to take some things “off his soul”.

“Professionally, the situation at the club deteriorated drastically after my arrival. It was already difficult in December, but it became extremely difficult when the transfer window ended. On a professional level, I was disappointed, because when you go on a suicide mission, you have to you agree to what you’re doing.”

Finally, Stanković thanked those who were with him every day.

“I thank my coaching staff, everyone I met here, wonderful people… thank you to the players, it was difficult, but we went through it together and we were united until the end. I’m sorry because I’m a professional, I respect this jersey and the club. Thanks to Doria fans for their support.”

The young Serbian coach started the season on the Zvezda bench, which he left after failing in the Champions League qualifiers against Maccabi Haifa, and took over Sampdoria in October 2022. It was his second club in his independent coaching career.

