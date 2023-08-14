Dejan Stanković takes over Ferencvaros | Sport

Serbian coach facing a new challenge – in the neighborhood.

Source: MN PRESS

Dejan Stanović becomes Ferencvaros coach! According to information “Sports club“, the former coach of Red Star and Sampdoria will soon take over the Hungarian giant, who is currently participating in the Conference League (has 6:1 against Hamrun in the 3rd round of the qualifiers), after a shock elimination from the Champions League qualifiers by Ki Klaksvik, from the Faroe Islands In the new club, he will collaborate again with the former striker of Crvena zvezda, Aleksandar Pešić.

Stanković started last season on the bench of Crvena zvezda and left it after being eliminated from the Champions League qualifiers in a double-header against Maccabi Haifa. After winning domestic titles with his home club and playing the spring in Europe, failing to enter the Champions League in three attempts, he decided to return to Italy, where he took over Sampdoria and failed to leave it in the league. After a turbulent season for the Genovese, riddled with big problems and ending with elimination in Serie B, Stanković became free again, but judging by the latest information – it won’t be for long.

Stankovic could become the coach of Ferencvaros as early as next week, which means that he could also lead the team in the playoffs for placement in the group stage of the third strongest Euro-competition. And the whole process could speed up the defeat of Ferencvaros against Puskas Academy on Sunday evening, 1:2, and that at home. After that result, it does not seem realistic that Čaba Mate will remain the coach of “Fradi”.

Ferencvaros is currently seventh in the table of the Hungarian championship, which has just started, and in which it has a record of wins and losses.

