Dejan Stanković watched the match between Olimpija and Galatasaray | Sports

Friends, and now family – Dejan Stanković and Milenko Aćimović came to the stadium together and watched the match between Olimpija and Galatasaray.

Dejan Stanković and Milenko Aćimović together they arrived at the Olimpija Stadium from Ljubljana, where the Slovenian team played with Galatasaray in the third round of Champions League qualification. In the end, the Slovenians did not celebrate, they were defeated with 2:0 goals by Akturtoglu and Mertens. and the audience greeted two football legends.

The friendship between Stanković and Aćimović dates back to the days when they played in Crvena Zvezda, and the former captain of the Serbian national team married Milenko Aćimović’s sister Ana and has three sons with her – Stefan, Filip and Alexander who also play football of course.

Milenko Aćimović came to this match as the coach of the U21 national team of Slovenia, and he has been in that position since 2021. Stanković, on the other hand, took over the Sampdoria team after Crvena Zvezda, but he failed to leave the team from Genoa in Serie A.

