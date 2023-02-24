Dejana Bačko and her partner Marko Nežić became parents of a little girl.

Source: Dejana Bačko/Instagram/devojka_sa_krilima_

Painter and parataekwondo champion, who also practices archery, Dejana Backoshe was born without arms, and long ago she chose fighting as a model of behavior and became an object of admiration for many. Now Dejana and her partner Marko Nežić have become parents of a girl whom they named Larawhich comes from the Greek language and means victory.

On her Instagram profile, where she has more than 87 thousand followers, Dejana shared a photo with her daughter, and her smile spoke of her happiness and pride – “God, thank you for this gift,” she wrote with the post, after which the comments just kept coming.

“Now you are a mother with wings, the baby is beautiful”, “Well done, let Lara be alive and well”, “Congratulations”, were just some of them.

By the way, even though Dejana has a handicap, she performs all her daily duties normally, and she often shares with her followers how she paints, travels, and trains. Since she was born without arms, she learned how to use her body in a different way compared to others, so for example she holds a paint brush with her toes.

