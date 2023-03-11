Dejana Živković pleased her fans, especially those of the stronger sex, with new challenging frames.

Source: Instagram/dejanazivkovic/printscreen

We met the model Dejana Živković during the “First Face of Serbia” competition, and for years she has been in the center of attention both because of her curves and challenging photos she shares with her followers on the networks, as well as because of the comment that “everything has been operated on”. She got married, and last year she became the proud mother of her son, Leo.

It was the photo with her son from the plane that created a stir on the networks, because we had the opportunity to see the model’s real face, without a hint of makeup and filters. The two of them arrived at the desired destination, and Dejana immediately undressed and announced herself from her apartment.

The black and white swimsuit highlighted all her ravishing curves, and she turned and zoomed in so that her fans could have a better view. This time she had big black glasses on her head, so we couldn’t see her face, but no doubt no one complained.

Take a look at the shots that delighted fans, especially those of the stronger sex: