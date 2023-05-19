Home » Del Piero, Allegri’s quote and Juve’s journey: “It changes little”
World

Del Piero, Allegri’s quote and Juve’s journey: “It changes little”

by admin
Del Piero, Allegri’s quote and Juve’s journey: “It changes little”

The editorial staff Friday 19 May 2023, 07:53

Alessandro Del Pieroflag and former captain of the Juventuscommented on the exit fromEuropa League of the bianconeri arrived at the hands of Sevillewhich will address the Roma in the final in Budapest. The former Juventus number 10 said: “Szczesny he’s been there for quite some time and he immediately understood what the mentality of this club is, that it has the need, the DNA and must somehow aim to collect some trophies. Juve comes from fantastic years, where they have won many, now there is a moment of a certain type, particular. In any case, relatively little changes, because everything that happened on and off the field, due to their demerits in the first phase, because the first phase of the Champions was very disappointing, but then also for events that didn’t depend on them, for what happened outside, brought them into a folkloric season, to put it mildly Allegriwhere they did well anyway, why get to the semifinals, outlined by details, to have a second place in a ranking where we have three teams in the finals of European Cups“.

Del Piero: “Juve, it’s a transitory year”

Del Piero continued to analyze the race of Europa League stating: “There are transitory years, this is one of them, but they have shown that they love this team, with their attitude, their unity and devotion to work“. Then on what happened on the pitch he added: «Kean e Shake they did well, it wasn’t a plan B. There were no details, many more chances were created in this match than in the first leg but also in most of the matches in the season».

See also  Overseas Chinese in many places took to the streets to support the mainland people against the tyranny of the CCP | Protest cleared | Protest against the CCP’s blockade | Overseas Chinese solidarity

You may also like

attacked a base with 150 Russians – Corriere...

Applause from Sicilian industrialists for changes to the...

Slovakia, the alleged instigator of the murder reporter...

Photo with AI of indigenous activist draws attention...

Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele hospital after 45...

METHOD AGENCY AND “MONDO DESIRE” PROJECT AWARDED AT...

Khanate, referents of metal, come back to life...

Progress in the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

FROM SUDAN TO PAKISTAN, THE EMPIRE DON’T GET...

US press distorts or ignores violent Jewish-supremacist Flag...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy