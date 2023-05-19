Del Piero, Allegri’s quote and Juve’s journey: “It changes little”

Alessandro Del Pieroflag and former captain of the Juventuscommented on the exit fromEuropa League of the bianconeri arrived at the hands of Sevillewhich will address the Roma in the final in Budapest. The former Juventus number 10 said: “Szczesny he’s been there for quite some time and he immediately understood what the mentality of this club is, that it has the need, the DNA and must somehow aim to collect some trophies. Juve comes from fantastic years, where they have won many, now there is a moment of a certain type, particular. In any case, relatively little changes, because everything that happened on and off the field, due to their demerits in the first phase, because the first phase of the Champions was very disappointing, but then also for events that didn’t depend on them, for what happened outside, brought them into a folkloric season, to put it mildly Allegriwhere they did well anyway, why get to the semifinals, outlined by details, to have a second place in a ranking where we have three teams in the finals of European Cups“.

Del Piero: “Juve, it’s a transitory year”

Del Piero continued to analyze the race of Europa League stating: “There are transitory years, this is one of them, but they have shown that they love this team, with their attitude, their unity and devotion to work“. Then on what happened on the pitch he added: «Kean e Shake they did well, it wasn’t a plan B. There were no details, many more chances were created in this match than in the first leg but also in most of the matches in the season».